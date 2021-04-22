NCCC will soon meet to consider return to 100% attendance at schools, says WCED
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to meet soon to discuss the possibility of a complete return to the classrooms in the second term.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says education MECs from across the country met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga this week to finalise their proposal.
The NCC will be meeting and a proposal will be put on the table in terms of the possibility of having 100% capacity back at schools, especially in our primary schools. We are awaiting any further information in that regard.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says an increasing number of schools are applying to the district offices to have 100% capacity for the second term.
More than 120 schools have applied so far, according to Hammond.
Currently, the applications are being considered on a case-by-case basis after each school is assessed for Covid-19 compliance.
The first term will end on Friday 23 April and the WCED has thanked teachers for the work they have put in to adapt to the new teaching environment.
Quite a lot of schools have asked for the 100% capacity. They have to apply via the district [offices] in terms of whether they comply with the Covid-19 regulation to have 100% back.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We have seen a number of applications in this past week asking for the 100% capacity for the second term. So we're definitely seeing a move in that direction.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Meanwhile, approximately 2,250 learners still haven't been placed in schools in the Western Cape.
Hammond says the WCED will have to secure additional teachers and mobile classrooms to help place these learners by the start of the second term on Monday 3 May.
The department is also arranging catch-up support programmes for the learners who have missed the first term.
We hope to resolve by tommorrow that we weill place those additional 2,250 so that can start the second term on a clean state. We've also got programmes in place so that they ill get assisrance to catch up for first termBronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
