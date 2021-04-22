Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher
Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dr Alanna Rebelo wrote an insightful article for The Conversation, and explains to Refilwe Moloto why solutions to fire management in Cape Town and in the Table Mountain National Park are complex.
We need to be managing our vegetation well. We know the fynbos burns. It burns on average every 12 to 15 years.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
RELATED: 'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll
However, there are two factors that make these fires much more dangerous, she says.
1. The first factor is alien trees
We know that UCT was lined with a pine plantation and also the stone pinesDr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
2. The second fator is fuel loads
Everybody in Cape Town that loves a good braai knows that if you put more wood on your braai it is going to burn hotter, and that's the same with fuel loads in fynbos.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
So, if we haven't burnt fynbos for 20 or 30 years, there is a huge amount more wood there which means more dangerous fires.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
The most important message I want to get across today is that there is still risk.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
She says only one tiny area burnt with figures being speculated at around 600 hectares.
While that was devestating...it is only a tiny area, and there is still huge risk around Cecilia Forest and Kirstenbsoch. That area, aside form the many plantations of alien trees, has fynbos that has not burnt in many decades.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
There is a heck of a lot of fuel there and scientists have been warning for a long time that that is a disaster waiting to happen. We can be thankful that the fire did not get into that area but it is just a matter of time.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
There is another misconception that Table Mountain needs to be clothed in forest.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Postdoctoral Researcher - Conservation Ecology & Entomology Dept Stellenbosch University
Listen to the interview below:
Source : Photo: Charl Steenkamp NCC Environmental Services
