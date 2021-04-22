Streaming issues? Report here
Home

Local

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

22 April 2021 11:11 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dogs
animal rescue
CapeTalk Viral
#CapeTalkViral

The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA.

A week ago a video of a staffie rescuing a little dog who had fallen into the family swimming pool began to go viral.

It turns out this happened in our very own Boksburg.

The family returned home to find their little pooch soaking wet, watched their security camera footage, and discovered one of their dogs had rescued another.

The Good Things Guy reports that the couple had adopted Jessie 5 years ago from the Boksburg SPCA and she has fitted seamlessly into their family with their other dogs, the little poms.

Doggy parents Byron and Melissa took to Facebook and said they were devastated by what Chucky had gone through and were so relieved that Jessie had rescued him.

<div class="kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q"><div dir="auto" style="font-family: inherit;">I still cannot believe that this has happened... We Got home, I noticed my Little Grandpa Toy pom (Chucky) was wet, which was very weird to me.<div class="o9v6fnle cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q"><div dir="auto" style="font-family: inherit;">So I walked around the house trying to spot what on earth he did but couldn't find any clues as to how he got so wet.<div dir="auto" style="font-family: inherit;">(They have access to come in and out the house even if we are not here... <div class="o9v6fnle cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q"><div dir="auto" style="font-family: inherit;">Something inside of me told me to go back to the security footage to find the very disturbing occurrence💔<div dir="auto" style="font-family: inherit;">This absolutely broke my heart knowing how my baby struggled.<div class="o9v6fnle cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q"><div dir="auto" style="font-family: inherit;">He is almost 13 years old and grew up around a pool and it has never happened before

Melissa Thanarayen

And before you all start judging, wrote Byron, 'we are getting the pool covered! I can't believe she did this! It broke our hearts to see this happen when we looked at the security footage.'

Since then, the Boksburg SPCA has present Jessie with their Animal hero Award saving her 13yr old Pom brother Chucky from drowning.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire on Today with Kieno Kammies below:




22 April 2021 11:11 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dogs
animal rescue
CapeTalk Viral
#CapeTalkViral


