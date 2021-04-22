[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool





A week ago a video of a staffie rescuing a little dog who had fallen into the family swimming pool began to go viral.

It turns out this happened in our very own Boksburg.

The family returned home to find their little pooch soaking wet, watched their security camera footage, and discovered one of their dogs had rescued another.

The Good Things Guy reports that the couple had adopted Jessie 5 years ago from the Boksburg SPCA and she has fitted seamlessly into their family with their other dogs, the little poms.

Doggy parents Byron and Melissa took to Facebook and said they were devastated by what Chucky had gone through and were so relieved that Jessie had rescued him.

I still cannot believe that this has happened... We Got home, I noticed my Little Grandpa Toy pom (Chucky) was wet, which was very weird to me. So I walked around the house trying to spot what on earth he did but couldn't find any clues as to how he got so wet. (They have access to come in and out the house even if we are not here... Something inside of me told me to go back to the security footage to find the very disturbing occurrence This absolutely broke my heart knowing how my baby struggled. He is almost 13 years old and grew up around a pool and it has never happened before Melissa Thanarayen

And before you all start judging, wrote Byron, 'we are getting the pool covered! I can't believe she did this! It broke our hearts to see this happen when we looked at the security footage.'

Since then, the Boksburg SPCA has present Jessie with their Animal hero Award saving her 13yr old Pom brother Chucky from drowning.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire on Today with Kieno Kammies below: