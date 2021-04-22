Helen Zille discusses new book and why SA won’t survive imported 'woke' culture
Zille's book #StayWoke: Go Broke: Why South Africa won’t survive America’s culture wars (and what you can do about it) has already hit number one on Amazon’s best-seller list under the social theory category.
The book will be available in all major book stores and on Takealot from Monday 26 April.
It's time to fight back against Wokery! Now you can PRE-order my new book #StayWoke: Go Broke, on Amazon- https://t.co/DzZPKvj1su— Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 30, 2021
The book goes live in eBook and Paperback form on 26 April. It will also be available from Takealot. pic.twitter.com/4tW3R0o9vI
RELATED: Zille dishes on milestones and mess-ups from memoir 'Not Without A Fight'
In the book, Zille explains why she believes South Africa won’t survive "woke" culture and "cancel" culture, which she describes as a political fad that's been imported from the US.
She tells CapeTalk host that supposedly "woke" South Africans have adopted America's identity politics, sowing new racial divisions in the country.
Zille likens identity politics to apartheid and says people should not be defined by their racial identity.
She says what's considered progressive these days is more like "apartheid thinking".
RELATED: WATCH: 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon
The former DA leader says her party has always been committed to the values of non-racialism in South Africa.
She maintains that empowerment programmes should not be based on race and claims the ANC is using BEEE to keep looting the state.
Zille says she wrote her latest book because she wants South Africa's democracy to succeed.
The tragedy of the new times is that apartheid thinking has come back in the progressive guise driven by identity politics in the United States where they are now even having separate graduations arguing that black students need to feel free amongst themselves.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
If we want to go back to apartheid in South Africa we must understand that minorities will permanently be marginalised and we will never have any chance in South Africa of building a new community of values and ideas to create a new majority behind the Constitution for principles like non-racialism and the rule of law.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
[BEEE] is a smokescreen for the woke who pretend they are acting for the vast majority of black people but who are actually trying to just mask their attempts to loot the country.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
The latest political fad is what they know as 'identity politics', which is saying that your skin colour is the most important thing about you and determines your identity and should therefore determine the way you behave, think, vote, choose your friends, and everything else. That's very familiar to South Africa - it's called apartheid.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
What's tragic is that today it's considered progressive to think like that.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
Listen to Helen Zille in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.amazon.com/StayWoke-Africa-survive-Americas-culture-ebook/dp/B091BB1X23
