Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
EFF
ANC
Freedom Front Plus
DA
Patriotic Alliance
Lester Kiewit
by-elections
2021 local government elections
local government elections
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Cape Coloured Congress
election analysis
Dawie Scholtz

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Fifteen by-elections were held around South Africa (three in the Western Cape) on Wednesday.

Some of the interesting results:

  • Delft - DA 51% (down 11%), Cape Coloured Congress 19% (maiden election), ANC 16% (down 13%)

  • Beaufort West - ANC 43% (down 12%), DA 25% (down 12%), Patriotic Alliance 24% (maiden election)

  • Knysna, Hornlee – ANC 49%, DA 35% (down 10%)

© inkdrop/123rf.com

RELATED: Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

Lester Kiewit interviewed independent election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

We noticed the trend at the end of last year when the DA was starting to shed significant portions of its vote, particularly in coloured communities across the Western Cape but also across the country… about 20% to 30% of voters moving away from the DA…

Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst

The trend is continuing; bad news for the DA… We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October.

Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst

RELATED: Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

The Cape Coloured Congress made huge progress… taking a lot from the DA… and from the ANC… The Southern Cape is going to be exceptionally interesting in this year’s election. There’s a lot of relatively small, community-based parties… fracturing the traditional DA vote…

Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst

The number of voters frustrated with the major parties keeps growing rapidly… They’re looking for alternatives… particularly on the DA’s side… a continued shift from the white, Afrikaans electorate away from the DA towards the Freedom Front Plus…

Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst

In urban KZN… there are significant shifts away from the ANC towards the EFF…

Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




