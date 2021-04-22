Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development
The collective, which comprises the majority of Khoi and San leaders in the Cape Peninsula, believes that the development is a phenomenal victory for the preservation of Khoi heritage.
The development is expected to incorporate elements celebrating Khoi cultural heritage, including an indigenous garden; an amphitheatre, and a cultural, heritage and media centre for the First Nations.
RELATED: R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'
First Nations Collective spokesperson Zenzile Khoisan says the group applauds the developers' acknowledgment of the heritage value of the site.
"For us, this is an anchorage. A liberated zone from which we can engage deeper into the fight for recognition, restitution and restoration of South Africa's first people", he tells CapeTalk.
The site of the new development, which will have retail giant Amazon as the anchor tenant, was part of the route used during the Battle of Salt River between the Khoi and the Portuguese in 1510.
It was also the site of the First Khoi Dutch Wars which started in 1659.
RELATED: Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'
Meanwhile, the development is being rejected by housing activists, residents in Observatory, and other Khoi, and San councils.
This is an area that is specific to very pertinent aspects of our heritage.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
We've secure for us, and the seven generations into the future, a very specific imprint and footprint of our heritage.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
We will have an international heritage centre, an international media and communications centre and an amphitheatre specific for the Khoi and we will also have an indigenous garden that will memorialise and celebrate our indigenous knowledge systems.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
Urban ecology expert Peta Blom says the developer has responded to concerns about the impact on biodiversity and traffic.
Blom says that urban expansion in the city is likely to intensify in the coming years.
The developer has to build the Berkley Road extension and the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit System) has to be extended.Peta Blom, PhD candidate in Urban Ecology - University of Cape Town
There's a lot of densification that can happen in the city. It's much more efficient and effective to increase your density within the city and it's better for the protection of biodiversity.Peta Blom, PhD candidate in Urban Ecology - University of Cape Town
Listen to Zenzile Khoisan on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Listen to Peta Blom on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA
A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered near upper campus.Read More
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde
The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA
Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.Read More
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst
"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher
Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high.Read More
[PHOTOS] Jaw-dropping aerial views of Table Mountain and UCT fire damage
Marine conservation photographer Jean Tresfon shared incredible images of the post-fire devastation on his Facebook on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool
The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA.Read More
NCCC will soon meet to consider return to 100% attendance at schools, says WCED
The WCED says education officials will put forward a proposal to the command council for a full return to SA's public schools.Read More
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers
There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.Read More
Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville
Bellville’s Civic Centre clock hasn’t worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish the clock tower.Read More