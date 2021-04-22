Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

22 April 2021 3:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Khoi
First Nations Collective
Zenzile Khoisan
River Club development

The Western Cape First Nations Collective says it supports the City’s approval of the controversial R4 billion River Club development.

The collective, which comprises the majority of Khoi and San leaders in the Cape Peninsula, believes that the development is a phenomenal victory for the preservation of Khoi heritage.

The development is expected to incorporate elements celebrating Khoi cultural heritage, including an indigenous garden; an amphitheatre, and a cultural, heritage and media centre for the First Nations.

RELATED: R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

First Nations Collective spokesperson Zenzile Khoisan says the group applauds the developers' acknowledgment of the heritage value of the site.

"For us, this is an anchorage. A liberated zone from which we can engage deeper into the fight for recognition, restitution and restoration of South Africa's first people", he tells CapeTalk.

The site of the new development, which will have retail giant Amazon as the anchor tenant, was part of the route used during the Battle of Salt River between the Khoi and the Portuguese in 1510.

It was also the site of the First Khoi Dutch Wars which started in 1659.

RELATED: Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

Meanwhile, the development is being rejected by housing activists, residents in Observatory, and other Khoi, and San councils.

This is an area that is specific to very pertinent aspects of our heritage.

Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

We've secure for us, and the seven generations into the future, a very specific imprint and footprint of our heritage.

Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

We will have an international heritage centre, an international media and communications centre and an amphitheatre specific for the Khoi and we will also have an indigenous garden that will memorialise and celebrate our indigenous knowledge systems.

Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

Urban ecology expert Peta Blom says the developer has responded to concerns about the impact on biodiversity and traffic.

Blom says that urban expansion in the city is likely to intensify in the coming years.

The developer has to build the Berkley Road extension and the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit System) has to be extended.

Peta Blom, PhD candidate in Urban Ecology - University of Cape Town

There's a lot of densification that can happen in the city. It's much more efficient and effective to increase your density within the city and it's better for the protection of biodiversity.

Peta Blom, PhD candidate in Urban Ecology - University of Cape Town

Listen to Zenzile Khoisan on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:

Listen to Peta Blom on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:




