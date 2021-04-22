We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA





On Wednesday, former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers announced their withdrawal from his fraud and corruption trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed receiving the correspondence from Mabuza Attorneys.

After 16 long years, just weeks before opening arguments were scheduled to be heard – another postponement seems possible.

Former President Jacob Zuma responding with laughter to a debate in Parliament. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Lester Kiewit asked NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema if this is a cynical move by Zuma to bring about another delay.

Ngwema says the NPA is raring to go.

We’re concentrating on giving the accused – Mr. Zuma – his day in court, which is going to happen on the 17th of May. We’re ready… and we want… him to answer the allegations against him. Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

As far as the NPA is concerned, it’s all systems go. Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

