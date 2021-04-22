Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde





Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape remain well contained but a third wave is inevitable, and we cannot relax yet, Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.

The Province is on track to start its mass vaccination campaign on 17 May, said Winde.

He pleaded with residents to try their utmost to help push out the onset of the third wave until vaccination of the most vulnerable people begins.

The government’s Covid-19 vaccination registration system is open for the Province’s 720 000 residents over 60.

The Province is currently averaging 135 new cases, 20 hospital admissions, and two deaths per day.

The average test positivity rate is 4.13%.

John Maytham interviewed Winde.

The next tranche of a million Johnson & Johnson doses is ready. They’re piling up so we need that approval quickly… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

If you watch happening in the Northern Cape, the Free State and North-West – you can see the start of a resurgence… I’ve got no doubt that it’s on its way. How long can we hold it at bay? … Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We can do 20 000 vaccinations a day… Let’s get people registered! Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

