Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde

Tags:
Alan Winde
John Maytham
Johnson & Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
covid-19 in western cape
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 third wave

The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape remain well contained but a third wave is inevitable, and we cannot relax yet, Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.

The Province is on track to start its mass vaccination campaign on 17 May, said Winde.

He pleaded with residents to try their utmost to help push out the onset of the third wave until vaccination of the most vulnerable people begins.

The government’s Covid-19 vaccination registration system is open for the Province’s 720 000 residents over 60.

© alessandrobiascioli/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

The Province is currently averaging 135 new cases, 20 hospital admissions, and two deaths per day.

The average test positivity rate is 4.13%.

RELATED: Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

John Maytham interviewed Winde.

The next tranche of a million Johnson & Johnson doses is ready. They’re piling up so we need that approval quickly…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

If you watch happening in the Northern Cape, the Free State and North-West – you can see the start of a resurgence… I’ve got no doubt that it’s on its way. How long can we hold it at bay? …

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We can do 20 000 vaccinations a day… Let’s get people registered!

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Over 60? Click here to register for your Covid-19 vaccine.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime

20 April 2021 5:24 PM

"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

15 April 2021 9:00 AM

"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.

Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout

14 April 2021 8:03 AM

On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USA

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

9 April 2021 10:19 AM

"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.

'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'

8 April 2021 2:57 PM

Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'

6 April 2021 2:42 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.

