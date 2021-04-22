Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered ne... 22 April 2021 4:02 PM
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 22 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
Helen Zille discusses new book and why SA won’t survive imported 'woke' culture DA federal council chair Helen Zille has a new book that explores "wokeness" as a political fad and the risk it poses to SA's demo... 22 April 2021 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Astrid Ludin
Financial Conduct Authority
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Unathi Kamlana
Financial Sector Regulations
FSCA Commissioner

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has appointed senior Reserve Bank official Unathi Kamlana as new commissioner of the regulatory authority for the financial sector.

Kamlana will take up the five-year appointment at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on 1 June.

Astrid Ludin was appointed as his Deputy. She is a former Deputy Director-General at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The Ministry of Finance says its Shortlisting Panel received 90 applications for the Commissioner position and five candidates were interviewed.

Kamlana is currently the Head of Department responsible for Policy, Statistics and Industry Support at the Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the incoming FCSA Commissioner on The Money Show.

I've been with the Reserve Bank for close to ten years in the Prudential Authority, focusing on soundness of institution for the past six years.

Unathi Kamlana, Incoming Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

Kamlana also comments on businessman Tokyo Sexwale's continued insistence that billions or even trillions of rands have been looted from a "Heritage Fund".

RELATED: National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam

The Reserve Bank and National Treasury have said they have no record of the existence of the fund.

The conclusion is that Sexwale fell for a scam.

The context around this is the work we still obviously need to do to make sure that the public is aware of potential 419 scams. We've invested a lot of time and resources in the recent past to make sure that there is wider awareness.

Unathi Kamlana, Incoming Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

It's become clear that both the Reserve Bank and the FSCA still need to invest in further resources to make sure that people are aware of these scams.

Unathi Kamlana, Incoming Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FCSA issues warnings every week about scams being operated in the country.

Do we get to a point where we are wise enough as a public not to fall for these scams?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

It's a very difficult area for the regulator. While part of the problem is ignorance... the other part is greed, even with those people that should - and do - know much better in terms of licensing institutions... They still want to try their luck.

Unathi Kamlana, Incoming Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

All we can do is to provide information to the public to insist on disclosure, and for those that are unlicensed in this space to publish that information so that the public is in the know.

Unathi Kamlana, Incoming Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

Listen to the interview with the incoming FSCA Commissioner:




22 April 2021 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Astrid Ludin
Financial Conduct Authority
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Unathi Kamlana
Financial Sector Regulations
FSCA Commissioner

More from Business

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'

22 April 2021 6:49 PM

The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

22 April 2021 11:45 AM

Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores

21 April 2021 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away

21 April 2021 3:18 PM

On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone

21 April 2021 12:24 PM

Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

21 April 2021 10:10 AM

The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA

22 April 2021 4:02 PM

A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered near upper campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde

22 April 2021 3:36 PM

The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

22 April 2021 3:08 PM

The Western Cape First Nations Collective says it supports the City’s approval of the controversial R4 billion River Club development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

22 April 2021 2:09 PM

Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Jaw-dropping aerial views of Table Mountain and UCT fire damage

22 April 2021 11:30 AM

Marine conservation photographer Jean Tresfon shared incredible images of the post-fire devastation on his Facebook on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

22 April 2021 11:11 AM

The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NCCC will soon meet to consider return to 100% attendance at schools, says WCED

22 April 2021 10:19 AM

The WCED says education officials will put forward a proposal to the command council for a full return to SA's public schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

Local Lifestyle

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

Local

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

DA loses seat in Knysna Council to ANC in local govt by-elections

22 April 2021 7:33 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane: Tourism sector to fully recover once enough people vaccinated

22 April 2021 6:35 PM

Mchunu describes this year’s wage talks as the most difficult SA ever faced

22 April 2021 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA