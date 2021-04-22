'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered ne... 22 April 2021 4:02 PM
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 22 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Innovation
remote working
Unlearning
business unusual
TomorrowToday
COVID-19
business pivoting
disruptive change
Zanele Njapha
adaptability

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

"The only way for institutions to remain relevant well into the 2020s is through learning, unlearning and relearning"

Unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) helps organisations and individuals become "futurefit" in the face of disruptive change.

Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Njapha agrees that for a long time the focus has been on the concept of learning.

This is still valid she says, but so is the process of "unlearning", which she likens to peeling away a coat of paint before you can apply a new one.

The premise for becoming learning organisations is that we know that learning has to do with flexibility. But, what I've found a lot of organisations are falling short of, is this process of peeling away.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

It's around how we shift, or shake up, business models that have already existed.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

We question some of the tools and strategies we already have in place so that we can almost self-disrupt. As we get disrupted by outside sources, unlearning is literally just us going internally and disrupting ourselves as an organisation, rather than waiting for external sources to disrupt us first.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

A lot of organisations are starting to realise that the way they've always done things is not serving them well.

She says those businesses who cling to their old ways are going to end up holding the shorter end of the stick.

This is the time to start challenging ourselves and to question some of those dogmas and some of those identities that we actually start to protect.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

This is especially at a time when literally everything around the rules of how we govern our organisations, how we regulate, how we source talent, are all literally being re-written on a daily basis.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

She emphasizes that it's not a question of "forgetting" what we know.

At the crux of the issue is adaptability.

You can't really scrap any personal habit that you've had - think about the one habit you wish you'd never learnt; it's sitting somewhere in the brain.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

So, unlearning is not this forgetting of who we used to be. It's rather shifting our perspective around how we see that.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

How do we draw some of the lessons around where we used to be; where we've fallen short and use that to almost catapult us into our 'next normal' or our 'new normal'.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

Listen to Njapha discuss some of the biggest trends influencing the future of work:




22 April 2021 7:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Innovation
remote working
Unlearning
business unusual
TomorrowToday
COVID-19
business pivoting
disruptive change
Zanele Njapha
adaptability

More from Business

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'

22 April 2021 6:49 PM

The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

22 April 2021 11:45 AM

Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores

21 April 2021 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away

21 April 2021 3:18 PM

On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone

21 April 2021 12:24 PM

Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

21 April 2021 10:10 AM

The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships

20 April 2021 2:20 PM

"We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA

15 April 2021 3:31 PM

Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa

15 April 2021 1:22 PM

"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

15 April 2021 9:00 AM

"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?

14 April 2021 12:59 PM

Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

22 April 2021 11:45 AM

Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

22 April 2021 11:11 AM

The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone

21 April 2021 12:24 PM

Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

21 April 2021 9:03 AM

Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll

20 April 2021 3:30 PM

UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150?

20 April 2021 1:15 PM

"We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'

19 April 2021 4:24 PM

"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!

19 April 2021 6:00 AM

This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

Local Lifestyle

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

Local

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

DA loses seat in Knysna Council to ANC in local govt by-elections

22 April 2021 7:33 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane: Tourism sector to fully recover once enough people vaccinated

22 April 2021 6:35 PM

Mchunu describes this year’s wage talks as the most difficult SA ever faced

22 April 2021 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA