Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'
The Clicks Group has posted its results for the six months ended 28 February 2021.
Group turnover is up by 7.6% and Group operating profit increased by 9.7% (to R1.4 billion).
Headline earnings grew by 8.1% to R920 million.
In January 2021, the Clicks Group announced the closure of Musica with effect from 31 May.
RELATED: End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder tells Bruce Whitfield Musica had already been "on life support" before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
What Covid did was certainly push it over the edge. The format and the business model has been under pressure for many years now... with customers consuming music in a digital way.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
We certainly didn't have any offers for the Musica business.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
Ramsunder describes the impact of the hard lockdown on Clicks stores and the Group's plans to expand the store network.
In the last destination stores the footfall has declined significantly... Over Covid, people shopped closest to home and the beneficiaries were the smaller, neighbourhood shopping malls.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
If we didn't have the convenience stores our results would have been far worse There's no doubt that having a convenience format - and having driven that strategy over the past decade - has paid dividends, particularly over Covid.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
We want to get to 900 stores in South Africa. We know exactly where we want to open... This year we opened 40...Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
This is not opportunistic. We have a planned rollout process so that we don't unduly cannibalise our existing store base.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
Currently, Clicks has 721 stores in South Africa.
Of those, 600 have pharmacies.
"If we want to get to 900 stores with a pharmacy in every store, there are still 300 more pharmacies to open as well."
Listen to Ramsunder also discuss online growth below:
Source : https://twitter.com/clicks_sa
More from Business
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at
Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.Read More
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers
There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.Read More
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.Read More
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away
On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs.Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone
Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'
The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.Read More