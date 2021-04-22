Old age homes must help elderly to register for Covid-19 vaccine, urges MEC





Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccine rollout will initially focus on vaccinating people aged 60 years and above.

The Department of Health launched the vaccine self-registration system online last week.

MEC Fernandez says old age homes and care centres can contact the provincial Department of Social Development (DSD) if any further assistance is required in signing up senior citizens.

There are 300 old age homes in the Western Cape, of which, 117 are funded by the provincial DSD.

Whilst the department subsidises residents in some of these facilities, the MEC says all old age homes are owned and managed independently.

MEC Fernandez says her department is monitoring the number of Covid-19 cases at old age homes.

As of 22 April 2021, there are 14 active cases among people living in old age homes while the number of Covid-19 recoveries in these facilities has increased to 2,634.

If you are over 60, you can sign-up to get vaccinated on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

We encourage all residential facilities and service centres to register residents and services users who are 60 years and older and are willing to be vaccinated as soon as possible on the EVDS system. Sharna Fernandez, MEC of Social Development - Western Cape Government

Our elderly citizens are at greater risk of requiring hospitalisation or other forms of specialised medical services if they contract Covi-19. As such, we remain on high alert and responsive to any potential risk of infections increasing in old age homes. Sharna Fernandez, MEC of Social Development - Western Cape Government