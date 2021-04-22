Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand
The Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club (The Pumas) is one of the youngest clubs in Cape Town.
It's a community-based, multi-racial club that not only represents the South Peninsula but actively supports the development of rugby for all communities in the area.
The club is hosting a special fundraising dinner to raise money for field lights, which will allow the team's players to continue with practice and training after the sun goes down.
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will be the guest speaker at the dinner, which takes place on Friday 23 April.
The event will be hosted by comedians Rob van Vuuren and Nick Rabinowitz and it will feature a 3-course dinner, entertainment, an auction, and stories from Erasmus.
Tickets for the dinner are available on Quicket here.
The Masiphumelele Rugby Club has also created a crowd-funding campaign for people who are unable to attend the event.
The club's fundraising manager Ryan Christian says it will cost roughly R400,000 to erect sufficient lighting at the Noordhoek Sports Grounds.
"The poles are there, they just don't have lights on them", he explains to CapeTalk.
Christian adds that the club is also in need of a bus to help transport players to and from practice and games.
Supporting the team will help "uplift and create a winning and unifying culture in the Deep South community", he says on the BackaBuddy platform.
Click here to make a donation.
Rassie stepped in to try and unify the club and make it work.Ryan Christian, Fundraising manager - Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club
The lights are going to make a massive difference. They are going to be playing night games and the lights will allow them to practice as well.Ryan Christian, Fundraising manager - Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club
These guys finish work around 5 or 6 o clock and then they get to practice come hell or high water.Ryan Christian, Fundraising manager - Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club
The sun goes down in Noordhoek around about 6:30pm, which stops practice.Ryan Christian, Fundraising manager - Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club
There's a tremendous interest in ruby in Masi. The team in Masiphumelele actually represents the whole of the Deep South, so it's Ocean View, Muizenberg, Simon's Town - it's a collective from the Deep South that plays on the team.Ryan Christian, Fundraising manager - Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club
Listen to the appeal on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MasiphumeleleRugbyClub/photos/a.2722248774519125/2722249117852424
