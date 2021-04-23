Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
THE RISING NEED FOR WINTER SCHOOL UNIFORMS COUNTRYWIDE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
SPCA responds to UCT Researcher saying they got the story wrong about finding burnt out pigs in a padlocked cage after Table Mountin fires
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 11:20
USA issues citizens level 4 travel restrcitions to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 11:32
Hout Bay resident Kola Cohen (19) takes on 27km 'Freedom Paddle' to provide community with 27 000 meals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kola Cohen
Today at 12:40
Camissa Museum
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neels van Jaarsveld
Today at 17:45
Karma
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karma-Ann Swanepoel
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered ne... 22 April 2021 4:02 PM
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 22 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Business
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert

23 April 2021 8:32 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Study
Gardening
soil quality
greywater

Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea.

A new study led by Dr. Ailsa Hardie has found that reusing laundry greywater in your garden is detrimental to the soil in which your plants grow and thrive.

The study looked at the impact of powered and liquid detergent greywater on soil degradation.

It found that laundry greywater containing powdered detergent was significantly more harmful to soils that laundry greywater containing liquid detergent.

According to Dr. Hardie, powdered detergent greywater makes soil harder, drier, and decreases its porosity over time, which makes it harder for the soil to absorb water when it may need it most.

Dr. Hardie says the chemicals in washing detergent remove the best parts of soil organic matter, known as soil humus.

"It also causes the clay in the soil to become dispersed and block the soil pores, which means that you're effectively blocking infiltration", the academic explains.

"It gets worse and worse, the more you use this water", she adds.

Instead of using laundry greywater to irrigate your garden, Dr. Hardie recommends using shower and bathwater instead,

It's the detergents specifically in the laundry greywater that are not beneficial for the soil at all.

Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

We specifically looked at laundry greywater because it's quite popular to use... It's what people are commonly using because... it's easy to extend the drainage hose directly into the garden.

Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

We are concerned because the high levels of salt, specifically in this type of water.

Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

We studied the difference between powdered and liquid laundry detergent and we found that the powdered laundry detergent in particular, due to its very high content of sodium carbonate and its very high PH, is very damaging to the soil.

Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

22 April 2021 11:45 AM

Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

22 April 2021 11:11 AM

The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA.

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone

21 April 2021 12:24 PM

Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

21 April 2021 9:03 AM

Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley.

'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll

20 April 2021 3:30 PM

UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme

How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150?

20 April 2021 1:15 PM

"We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150."

'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'

19 April 2021 4:24 PM

"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"

[WATCH] Brave student fire marshals help put out flames at Fuller and Smuts res

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

Local

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Lufuno Mavhunga case: State asks for accused to be denied bail for own safety
23 April 2021 8:41 AM

23 April 2021 8:41 AM

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors
23 April 2021 7:44 AM

23 April 2021 7:44 AM

Tshegofatso Pule's family shocked by news of previous pregnancy with Shoba
23 April 2021 7:14 AM

23 April 2021 7:14 AM

