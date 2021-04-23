Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert





A new study led by Dr. Ailsa Hardie has found that reusing laundry greywater in your garden is detrimental to the soil in which your plants grow and thrive.

The study looked at the impact of powered and liquid detergent greywater on soil degradation.

It found that laundry greywater containing powdered detergent was significantly more harmful to soils that laundry greywater containing liquid detergent.

According to Dr. Hardie, powdered detergent greywater makes soil harder, drier, and decreases its porosity over time, which makes it harder for the soil to absorb water when it may need it most.

Dr. Hardie says the chemicals in washing detergent remove the best parts of soil organic matter, known as soil humus.

"It also causes the clay in the soil to become dispersed and block the soil pores, which means that you're effectively blocking infiltration", the academic explains.

"It gets worse and worse, the more you use this water", she adds.

Instead of using laundry greywater to irrigate your garden, Dr. Hardie recommends using shower and bathwater instead,

It's the detergents specifically in the laundry greywater that are not beneficial for the soil at all. Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

We specifically looked at laundry greywater because it's quite popular to use... It's what people are commonly using because... it's easy to extend the drainage hose directly into the garden. Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

We are concerned because the high levels of salt, specifically in this type of water. Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

We studied the difference between powdered and liquid laundry detergent and we found that the powdered laundry detergent in particular, due to its very high content of sodium carbonate and its very high PH, is very damaging to the soil. Dr Ailsa Hardie, Senior Lecturer - Department of Soil Science (Stellenbosch University)

