Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Hout Bay resident Kola Cohen (19) takes on 27km ‘Freedom Paddle’ to provide community with 27 000 meals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kola Cohen
Today at 12:10
Eskom Lomas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala
Today at 12:15
Sodwana Bay Lodge
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
H Combrinck - General Manager at Sodwana Bay Lodge
Today at 12:27
The big business of Sneakers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Herbert - Owner and co-founder at Shelflife Store
Nick Herbert - Founder and CEO at Shelflife
Today at 12:37
Rack 'n Grill revisited
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muammer Kasu - Owner and chef at Rack 'n Grill
Today at 12:40
Online iteration of the Camissa Museum launched
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angus Leendertz - Curator at The Camissa Museum
Today at 12:45
Space Operations 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tiaan Strydom
Tiaan Strydom
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sabine van Rensburg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neels van Jaarsveld
Today at 17:45
Karma
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karma-Ann Swanepoel
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be lifted in the country. 23 April 2021 11:11 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
View all Business
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

23 April 2021 9:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Lindiwe Sisulu
civil engineers
cuban engineers

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructure upgrades.

Sisulu held a welcoming ceremony for the group of Cuban engineers on Thursday amid strong criticism by some opposition parties, lobby groups, and local engineering bodies.

According to reports, the Department of Water and Sanitation will spend over R64 million on the project for the current financial year alone.

Opposition parties and local engineers have questioned the move, asking why South Africans are not being used instead.

RELATED: Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba

Civil engineering expert Trueman Goba says South Africa possesses the skills and expertise needed for repairing water infrastructure.

Goba, who's the former president of the South African Academy of Engineering, says paying millions to Cuban engineers cannot be justified.

"Whoever decided on this really doesn't care about South Africans. It looks very bad... to see such an amount being spent on Cubans", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

To pay such amounts of money for a Cuban engineer who's not familiar with our systems and is not fluent in our languages, it just doesn't gel.

Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa

It's so hard to explain this. I was surprised myself.

Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa

South Africa is well-respected internationally [for] the standard of our training in engineering, particularly civil engineers who have provided these services for many years.

Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa

We are able to produce work [world-class] standards. We're part of international fora on this.

Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa

In terms of expertise, there's no shortage. There hasn't been for decades.

Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




23 April 2021 9:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Lindiwe Sisulu
civil engineers
cuban engineers

More from Politics

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

22 April 2021 2:09 PM

Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille discusses new book and why SA won’t survive imported 'woke' culture

22 April 2021 12:45 PM

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has a new book that explores "wokeness" as a political fad and the risk it poses to SA's democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Khusela Diko is the fall guy to divert attention from others in ANC'

22 April 2021 9:27 AM

ANC has skeletons in the closet regarding corruption and they need to have a fall guy, says political analyst Oscar van Heerden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

22 April 2021 7:44 AM

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins

21 April 2021 6:48 PM

Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench

21 April 2021 12:53 PM

Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Western Cape interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

Politics

Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

Local

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh faces questions on Transnet at Zondo Inquiry

23 April 2021 11:07 AM

India hospitals overwhelmed by virus as Japan to declare emergency

23 April 2021 10:56 AM

Millions of workers stand to benefit from proposed compensation bill – Cosatu

23 April 2021 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA