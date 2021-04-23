Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure
Sisulu held a welcoming ceremony for the group of Cuban engineers on Thursday amid strong criticism by some opposition parties, lobby groups, and local engineering bodies.
"Cuba has had similar challenges we are currently facing as a country. They have overcome them and the engineers are here to assist us. They will teach and show us how to overcome these challenges." - Minister @LindiweSisuluSA #CubaEngineersInRSA pic.twitter.com/0lTBPpws84— Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) April 22, 2021
[PICTURES 📸] Signing of the joint communique. #CubaEngineersInRSA 🇨🇺 x 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/crq0y85HmB— Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) April 22, 2021
According to reports, the Department of Water and Sanitation will spend over R64 million on the project for the current financial year alone.
Opposition parties and local engineers have questioned the move, asking why South Africans are not being used instead.
RELATED: Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
Civil engineering expert Trueman Goba says South Africa possesses the skills and expertise needed for repairing water infrastructure.
Goba, who's the former president of the South African Academy of Engineering, says paying millions to Cuban engineers cannot be justified.
"Whoever decided on this really doesn't care about South Africans. It looks very bad... to see such an amount being spent on Cubans", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
To pay such amounts of money for a Cuban engineer who's not familiar with our systems and is not fluent in our languages, it just doesn't gel.Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa
It's so hard to explain this. I was surprised myself.Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa
South Africa is well-respected internationally [for] the standard of our training in engineering, particularly civil engineers who have provided these services for many years.Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa
We are able to produce work [world-class] standards. We're part of international fora on this.Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa
In terms of expertise, there's no shortage. There hasn't been for decades.Trueman Goba, Chairman - Hatch Africa
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : https://twitter.com/LindiweSisuluSA/status/1385247964231344130/photo/1
