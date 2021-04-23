Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
SPCA responds to UCT Researcher saying they got the story wrong about finding burnt out pigs in a padlocked cage after Table Mountin fires
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 11:20
USA issues citizens level 4 travel restrcitions to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 11:32
Hout Bay resident Kola Cohen (19) takes on 27km ‘Freedom Paddle’ to provide community with 27 000 meals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kola Cohen
Today at 12:10
Eskom Lomas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala
Today at 12:15
Sodwana Bay Lodge
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
H Combrinck - General Manager at Sodwana Bay Lodge
Today at 12:27
The big business of Sneakers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Herbert - Owner and co-founder at Shelflife Store
Nick Herbert - Founder and CEO at Shelflife
Today at 12:37
Rack 'n Grill revisited
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muammer Kasu - Owner and chef at Rack 'n Grill
Today at 12:40
Camissa Museum
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angus Leendertz - Curator at The Camissa Museum
Today at 12:45
Space Operations 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tiaan Strydom
Tiaan Strydom
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neels van Jaarsveld
Today at 17:45
Karma
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karma-Ann Swanepoel
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be lifted in the country. 23 April 2021 11:11 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
View all Business
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

23 April 2021 11:11 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Johnson & Johnson
Premier Alan Winde
Sisonke rollout
J&J vaccine
phase 2 vaccine rollout

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be lifted in the country.

Cabinet has agreed to lift the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Sisonke vaccination programme.

Acting minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement at a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

Earlier this week, medicines regulator Sahpra recommended that the pause on the J&J Sisonke implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.

RELATED: Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study

South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the implementation study following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the shot in the United States.

The resumption of the J&J vaccine rollout is expected to be officially announced by the Department of Health.

"Pending approval from the Research Ethics Committee, it is very likely that in the next few days, the use of J&J vaccines will resume", Winde said in a statement.

WC govt on track for Phase 2 of rollout

The premier hosted his weekly digital press conference where he provided an update on the Western Cape's Covid-19 response.

To date, a total of 53,507 health care workers have been vaccinated in the province, from both the public and private sectors.

Winde says the conclusion of the Sisonke programme will see approximately 68% of the province's health care workers vaccinated.

Health officials plan on scaling up the vaccination programme in the province to complete Phase 1 of vaccinations (aimed at all healthcare workers) and begin Phase 2 (which will start with people over 60) in May.




23 April 2021 11:11 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Johnson & Johnson
Premier Alan Winde
Sisonke rollout
J&J vaccine
phase 2 vaccine rollout

More from Local

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA

22 April 2021 4:02 PM

A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered near upper campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde

22 April 2021 3:36 PM

The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

22 April 2021 3:08 PM

The Western Cape First Nations Collective says it supports the City’s approval of the controversial R4 billion River Club development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

22 April 2021 2:09 PM

Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Jaw-dropping aerial views of Table Mountain and UCT fire damage

22 April 2021 11:30 AM

Marine conservation photographer Jean Tresfon shared incredible images of the post-fire devastation on his Facebook on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

22 April 2021 11:11 AM

The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

Politics

Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

Local

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh faces questions on Transnet at Zondo Inquiry

23 April 2021 11:07 AM

India hospitals overwhelmed by virus as Japan to declare emergency

23 April 2021 10:56 AM

Millions of workers stand to benefit from proposed compensation bill – Cosatu

23 April 2021 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA