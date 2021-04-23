Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde
Cabinet has agreed to lift the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Sisonke vaccination programme.
Acting minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement at a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.
Earlier this week, medicines regulator Sahpra recommended that the pause on the J&J Sisonke implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.
South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the implementation study following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the shot in the United States.
The resumption of the J&J vaccine rollout is expected to be officially announced by the Department of Health.
"Pending approval from the Research Ethics Committee, it is very likely that in the next few days, the use of J&J vaccines will resume", Winde said in a statement.
WC govt on track for Phase 2 of rollout
The premier hosted his weekly digital press conference where he provided an update on the Western Cape's Covid-19 response.
To date, a total of 53,507 health care workers have been vaccinated in the province, from both the public and private sectors.
Winde says the conclusion of the Sisonke programme will see approximately 68% of the province's health care workers vaccinated.
Health officials plan on scaling up the vaccination programme in the province to complete Phase 1 of vaccinations (aimed at all healthcare workers) and begin Phase 2 (which will start with people over 60) in May.
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
