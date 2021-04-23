'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'





Civil rights organisations – led by the Black Sash - marched on the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

They demand an extension of the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant until a framework – and a budget – is in place for a basic income grant.

Seven million South Africans rely on the grant, which the Black Sash wants to be increased to a minimum of R585 per month – the “food poverty line”.

Africa Melane interviewed Black Sash National Director Lynette Maart.

The threat of Covid has not gone away… jobs have not recovered. We don’t know if there’ll be more cycles of the pandemic. Many people go hungry… children are at risk… Food prices are increasing… Lynette Maart, national director - Black Sash

I’m sure the government will find resources because there’s a Constitutional obligation on the state… to ensure that nobody goes hungry… It will find that money! … Lynette Maart, national director - Black Sash

It’s not that people are lazy, or not looking for jobs... People use the money to buy food… which stimulates the economy and can produce jobs. It’s a measure to help the economy. Lynette Maart, national director - Black Sash

Sassa said they will take up the issue with National Treasury… Lynette Maart, national director - Black Sash

