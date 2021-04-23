VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
It's been 10 days since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.
The resumption of the J&J vaccine rollout is expected to be officially announced by the Department of Health in the coming days.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- J&J suspension to be lifted
- USA issues travel warning over SA's slow vaccine rollout
- Old age homes asked to step in with EVDS registrations
- SA govt sets up vaccine injury compensation fund
- Elderly advised to get flu shot before Covid-19 jab
-Sahpra recommend J&J suspension be lifted
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Fears of Covid-19 surge during school break
- Premier says residents shouldn't relax
- Command Council to consider proposed 100% return to schools
Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:
