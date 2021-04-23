Proud dog owner gushes over his heroic Staffie in viral canine rescue video





Jessie has been making headlines after a widely shared video of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier rescuing her dog friend who had fallen into the family swimming pool.

The CCTV footage shows Jessue rescuing a 13-year-old Pomeranian named Chucky.

The heroic dog has been honoured with an award by the Boksburg SPCA.

Jessie's owner, Byron Thanarayen, says he adopted her at the Boksburg SPCA five years ago.

Jessie and his wife's two Pomeranians Chucky and Ponto all live together at their Johannesburg home.

Thanarayen describes Jessie as a loving dog with a warm nature. He chats to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

My wife and I are married for two years now. She had two Pomeranians... When we got married and she moved in she, brought Chucky and Ponto with her. Byron Thanarayen, Proud dog owner

I've had Jessie for 5 years now.... We fell instantly in love when we saw her. I decided to adopt her and bring her into the family. Byron Thanarayen, Proud dog owner

Jessie is honestly such an amazing dog. She has such a good character and nature. She's loving. She loves people, dogs, and attention. Byron Thanarayen, Proud dog owner

We were out for two hours or so. When we came back, we noticed that Chucky was wet. Byron Thanarayen, Proud dog owner

My wife went onto the CCTV footage and started looking... To our amazement, she found Chucky falling into the pool. Byron Thanarayen, Proud dog owner

The dogs do know where the steps are and they do know how to swim. This was just a freak accident. Byron Thanarayen, Proud dog owner

I've definitely seen Jessie being more invested in Chucky after the incident. Byron Thanarayen, Proud dog owner

Listen to Byron Thanarayen share his story: