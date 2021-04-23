School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns





With the first school term finished, most schools across the country will close on Friday 23 April, and reopen on Monday 3 May.

The provincial head of health Dr. Keith Cloete has urged people to be vigilant during the school holiday period, which is expected to involve increased travel.

This comes after an upsurge in Covid-19 cases was reported in the Northern Cape, North West, and Free State by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD issued an alert to say that signs of a third wave have already been detected in those three provinces.

Although the Western Cape is still in a Covid-19 plateau, members of the public cannot relax, Dr. Cloete warns.

Residents have been urged to flatten the potential curve and push out the onset of the third wave while officials vaccinate as many people as possible.

You can help by limiting travel to high-risk areas, keeping gatherings outdoors, keeping gatherings small, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.

[An upsurge] has not really happened in that Easter weekend but now... schools are closing. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

People will be getting in their cars and everybody is going off to the Southern Cape or potentially outside the province. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The risks are not still increasing very much. And therefore, the movement of people - especially in light of the NICD alert - poses a significant risk for us now. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We need to be vigilant all the time, especially in light of what's happening in our neighbouring provinces. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Our message is still the same. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to Dr Keith Cloete in conversation with Kieno Kammies: