School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns
With the first school term finished, most schools across the country will close on Friday 23 April, and reopen on Monday 3 May.
The provincial head of health Dr. Keith Cloete has urged people to be vigilant during the school holiday period, which is expected to involve increased travel.
This comes after an upsurge in Covid-19 cases was reported in the Northern Cape, North West, and Free State by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The NICD issued an alert to say that signs of a third wave have already been detected in those three provinces.
Although the Western Cape is still in a Covid-19 plateau, members of the public cannot relax, Dr. Cloete warns.
RELATED: Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde
Residents have been urged to flatten the potential curve and push out the onset of the third wave while officials vaccinate as many people as possible.
You can help by limiting travel to high-risk areas, keeping gatherings outdoors, keeping gatherings small, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.
[An upsurge] has not really happened in that Easter weekend but now... schools are closing.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
People will be getting in their cars and everybody is going off to the Southern Cape or potentially outside the province.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The risks are not still increasing very much. And therefore, the movement of people - especially in light of the NICD alert - poses a significant risk for us now.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We need to be vigilant all the time, especially in light of what's happening in our neighbouring provinces.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Our message is still the same.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to Dr Keith Cloete in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101089792_young-family-with-two-children-packing-for-holiday-.html
More from Local
SPCA: Investigation into dead caged piglets discovered near UCT still ongoing
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it has not yet concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the piglet remains found near UCT.Read More
Proud dog owner gushes over his heroic Staffie in viral canine rescue video
Joburg resident Byron Thanarayen says he adopted his heroic rescue dog named Jessie from the Boksburg SPCA five years ago.Read More
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption
"Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.Read More
Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be lifted in the country.Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA
A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered near upper campus.Read More
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde
The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development
The Western Cape First Nations Collective says it supports the City’s approval of the controversial R4 billion River Club development.Read More
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA
Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.Read More