School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World Malaria Day 25 April
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sheelagh Antrobus
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
175 years (last year) of Arderne Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hank Lith
Today at 15:20
US pledges to cut emissions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andrew Marquard
Today at 15:40
UWC cleaner's determination to get an education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natasha Dietrich
Today at 15:50
Cycle Tour changed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Today at 16:05
Latest on Tokyo Sexwale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip De Wet- Associate editor ,Mail &Guardian
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neels van Jaarsveld
Today at 17:05
SA Red Cross at war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 17:20
Final day of judge interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Tilley - Coordinator at Judges Matter
Today at 17:45
Music: Brendan Adams
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Adams
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Proud dog owner gushes over his heroic Staffie in viral canine rescue video Joburg resident Byron Thanarayen says he adopted his heroic rescue dog named Jessie from the Boksburg SPCA five years ago. 23 April 2021 1:00 PM
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns Western Cape health authorities have warned residents to remain cautious as the risk of Covid-19 infection increases over the scho... 23 April 2021 11:55 AM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
Absa and Addendum Financial Services unlocks R40bn with supply chain solution The collaboration has helped to build a Supply Chain Finance solution to support some of the biggest industrial businesses in SA. 23 April 2021 11:28 AM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns

23 April 2021 11:55 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Travel
school holidays
nicd
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
Western Cape Covid-19
Third wave

Western Cape health authorities have warned residents to remain cautious as the risk of Covid-19 infection increases over the school break.

With the first school term finished, most schools across the country will close on Friday 23 April, and reopen on Monday 3 May.

The provincial head of health Dr. Keith Cloete has urged people to be vigilant during the school holiday period, which is expected to involve increased travel.

This comes after an upsurge in Covid-19 cases was reported in the Northern Cape, North West, and Free State by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD issued an alert to say that signs of a third wave have already been detected in those three provinces.

Although the Western Cape is still in a Covid-19 plateau, members of the public cannot relax, Dr. Cloete warns.

RELATED: Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

Residents have been urged to flatten the potential curve and push out the onset of the third wave while officials vaccinate as many people as possible.

You can help by limiting travel to high-risk areas, keeping gatherings outdoors, keeping gatherings small, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.

[An upsurge] has not really happened in that Easter weekend but now... schools are closing.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

People will be getting in their cars and everybody is going off to the Southern Cape or potentially outside the province.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The risks are not still increasing very much. And therefore, the movement of people - especially in light of the NICD alert - poses a significant risk for us now.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We need to be vigilant all the time, especially in light of what's happening in our neighbouring provinces.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Our message is still the same.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to Dr Keith Cloete in conversation with Kieno Kammies:




23 April 2021 11:55 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Travel
school holidays
nicd
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
Western Cape Covid-19
Third wave

More from Local

SPCA: Investigation into dead caged piglets discovered near UCT still ongoing

23 April 2021 2:01 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it has not yet concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the piglet remains found near UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proud dog owner gushes over his heroic Staffie in viral canine rescue video

23 April 2021 1:00 PM

Joburg resident Byron Thanarayen says he adopted his heroic rescue dog named Jessie from the Boksburg SPCA five years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption

23 April 2021 12:49 PM

"Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

23 April 2021 11:11 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be lifted in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA

22 April 2021 4:02 PM

A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered near upper campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde

22 April 2021 3:36 PM

The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

22 April 2021 3:08 PM

The Western Cape First Nations Collective says it supports the City’s approval of the controversial R4 billion River Club development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

22 April 2021 2:09 PM

Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

Politics

Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

Local

UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption

Business Local

EWN Highlights

NW ANC IPC placed Mahumapelo on suspension out of fear, say his supporters

23 April 2021 1:24 PM

NMB authorities warn of 'dire' situation as dam levels running dangerously low

23 April 2021 1:01 PM

Singh denies meeting Essa at Melrose office, feeding him confidential Eskom info

23 April 2021 12:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA