UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption
Authorities in the United Kingdom have arrested businessman Michael Lomas in connecting with corruption around the construction of Eskom’s R745 million coalfired Kusile Power Station.
Lomas – a British citizen – is the former Chairperson of Tubular Construction, a company that was contracted to Eskom’s Kusile project in Mpumalanga and accused of paying millions in bribes.
Lomas and another suspect, Antonio Jose Trindade, are accused of paying R30 million rand in kickbacks to Eskom officials.
South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has requested the extradition of Lomas from the UK, and the process has commenced.
Lomas has been released on bail of R1.7 million and an additional R4.3 million surety.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Sindisiwe Twala, the NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson.
Mr. Lomas – if he is successfully extradited – faces charges of fraud and corruption… Talks with British authorities are wielding fruit. Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly.Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
He’s been a person of interest since May 2019…Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
His company – Tubular Construction – we believe was instrumental in the looting of this state-owned entity… There are… efforts to recoup the money.Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181001668/111123212-diverse-people-crime-shoot.jpg
More from Business
Absa and Addendum Financial Services unlocks R40bn with supply chain solution
The collaboration has helped to build a Supply Chain Finance solution to support some of the biggest industrial businesses in SA.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'
The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.Read More
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at
Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.Read More
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers
There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
SPCA: Investigation into dead caged piglets discovered near UCT still ongoing
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it has not yet concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the piglet remains found near UCT.Read More
Proud dog owner gushes over his heroic Staffie in viral canine rescue video
Joburg resident Byron Thanarayen says he adopted his heroic rescue dog named Jessie from the Boksburg SPCA five years ago.Read More
School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns
Western Cape health authorities have warned residents to remain cautious as the risk of Covid-19 infection increases over the school break.Read More
Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be lifted in the country.Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA
A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered near upper campus.Read More
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde
The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development
The Western Cape First Nations Collective says it supports the City’s approval of the controversial R4 billion River Club development.Read More
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA
Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.Read More