UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption





Authorities in the United Kingdom have arrested businessman Michael Lomas in connecting with corruption around the construction of Eskom’s R745 million coalfired Kusile Power Station.

Lomas – a British citizen – is the former Chairperson of Tubular Construction, a company that was contracted to Eskom’s Kusile project in Mpumalanga and accused of paying millions in bribes.

Lomas and another suspect, Antonio Jose Trindade, are accused of paying R30 million rand in kickbacks to Eskom officials.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has requested the extradition of Lomas from the UK, and the process has commenced.

Lomas has been released on bail of R1.7 million and an additional R4.3 million surety.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sindisiwe Twala, the NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson.

Mr. Lomas – if he is successfully extradited – faces charges of fraud and corruption… Talks with British authorities are wielding fruit. Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly. Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

He’s been a person of interest since May 2019… Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

His company – Tubular Construction – we believe was instrumental in the looting of this state-owned entity… There are… efforts to recoup the money. Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

Listen to the interview in the audio below.