SPCA: Investigation into dead caged piglets discovered near UCT still ongoing
The animal welfare group says it has an obligation to thoroughly investigate every case as part of its mandate to protect animals.
UCT researcher Dr. Marise Heyns claims the pig carcasses form part of an ongoing Ph.D. research project in forensic entomology.
She says the piglets were already dead prior to the fire, and they did not suffer during the blaze.
However, SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams says inspectors still need evidence of this.
The organisation is working closely with the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), which deals with all matters relating to laboratory animals.
They are awaiting receipt of documentation from UCT researchers, including ethics clearance and the research proposal, Abrahams tells CapeTalk.
When we have completed our investigation we will gladly issue a statement to support the facts with substantiation. At this moment in time, we cannot do so.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
While we're not making accusations of cruelty at this stage, we're saying give us the evidence. Let us get the facts in this matter.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
We won't just abandon an investigation and accept a statement given as truth, regardless of whether it comes from a learned individual or not. Our practices are applied equally and without discrimination regardless of a person's perceived rank or position in society.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
According to Abrahams, the SPCA was taken aback after Dr. Heyns spoke to CapeTalk on Thursday.
The organisation has defended its Facebook post about the discovery of the piglet remains, which was posted earlier this week.
Abrahams says the post was a public call to action and did not accuse anyone of animal cruelty.
"The post served its purpose. It was effective and now we information at our disposable that we never had before", she adds.
We are rejecting outright the statements that have been made by UCT. We want the public to understand our standpoint.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
How else do we start to gather information to investigate incidents of suspected cruelty, which as we said in our post, are a complete mystery to us?Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
A public call for info is a standard practice in these incidents. To not do so would mean to fail in our mandate to protect animals.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
We were a bit blindsided by [Dr. Marise Heyns] coming on air and making a statement or being so subjectively outspoken about the SPCA.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://capespca.co.za/latest-news/padlocked-in-a-cage-facing-a-fire-storm?fbclid=IwAR2kd3GVwyUXI6dfKFfdSjEcqDz4INAU3H2w6gWlHeUJWJ4pBSzCbmuXOXI
