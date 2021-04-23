Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory





The United States government is urging its citizen to not travel to South Africa.

South Africans are banned from entering the US.

This travel advisory relates to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the snail’s pace of vaccination in the country.

“We should issue our own travel advisory,” tweeted Mmusi Maimane (One South Africa Movement) in response.

“Do not travel to America due to Covid19, police brutality, gang activity, crime, racism, political unrest, bad food.”

America needs to respect us.



No country is perfect but South Africa is still the best country to visit in Africa.



We should issue our own travel advisory.



Kieno Kammies interviewed former US diplomat Brooks Spector.

The warning was too late for me. I’m already here! … It isn’t an arrow directly at the heart of South Africa. The key words are, ‘strongly recommend’… Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

It’s a recognition that the Covid-19 pandemic virus is not under control… This country is, sadly, really slow off the starting blocks in inoculating its population, posing a risk to travelers… Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

South Africa was pro-active at the beginning [of the pandemic] … But somewhere along the way, the government lost focus. The vaccine part of the process… fell into the abyss… Some people argue that the number of deaths here has been seriously undercounted… Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

This is an indication that South Africa is just one more place, and that investors… will now think twice or thrice… Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

