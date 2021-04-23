Streaming issues? Report here
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

23 April 2021 2:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
United States
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
Brooks Spector
US
travel advisory
COVID-19
Covid-19 vaccination

"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.

The United States government is urging its citizen to not travel to South Africa.

South Africans are banned from entering the US.

This travel advisory relates to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the snail’s pace of vaccination in the country.

© delcreations/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

“We should issue our own travel advisory,” tweeted Mmusi Maimane (One South Africa Movement) in response.

“Do not travel to America due to Covid19, police brutality, gang activity, crime, racism, political unrest, bad food.”

Kieno Kammies interviewed former US diplomat Brooks Spector.

The warning was too late for me. I’m already here! … It isn’t an arrow directly at the heart of South Africa. The key words are, ‘strongly recommend’…

Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

It’s a recognition that the Covid-19 pandemic virus is not under control… This country is, sadly, really slow off the starting blocks in inoculating its population, posing a risk to travelers…

Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

South Africa was pro-active at the beginning [of the pandemic] … But somewhere along the way, the government lost focus. The vaccine part of the process… fell into the abyss… Some people argue that the number of deaths here has been seriously undercounted…

Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

This is an indication that South Africa is just one more place, and that investors… will now think twice or thrice…

Brooks Spector, former US diplomat

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




