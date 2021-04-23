10 new children's books you should get for your kids
0-6 years
• It Will Be Okay - Lisa Katzenberger
• Little Red Reading Hood - Lucy Rowland
6-9 years
• The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels - Raina Telgemeier
• The Worries - Jion Sheibani
• The Tindims of Rubbish Island - Sally Gardner
10-12 years
• The Last Bear - Hannah Gold
• Murder on the Safari Star - MG Leonard
• The House at the Edge of Magic - Amy Sparkes
Teens:
• Forever Ends on Friday - Justin A Reynolds
• A Taste for Love - Jennifer Yen
At the same time, Exclusive Books is running a campaign called 70 Books to Read Before you Grow Up as part of its 70th birthday celebration.
The list highlights some of the beloved children’s works that have stood the test of time.
Commaille says the books selected by the retailer foster a lifelong love for the written word.
Click here to check out the full list of books.
That's the magic of children's books. No matter how old you are, they make you feel young at heart, and they make you believe in magic and wonder again.Kelly Commaille, Children’s buyer - Exclusive Books (Constantia Village)
These are books that we consider staples that will foster a lifelong love of reading. There really is something for everyone - young and old.Kelly Commaille, Children’s buyer - Exclusive Books (Constantia Village)
Listen to the suggestions on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40554005_little-girl-is-choosing-a-book-in-the-library-a-child-is-looking-at-the-books-in-the-library-decidin.html?vti=m7wvgym4doq7003nwp-1-65
