10 new children's books you should get for your kids

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neels van Jaarsveld
Today at 17:05
SA Red Cross at war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 17:20
Final day of judge interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Tilley - Coordinator at Judges Matter
Today at 17:45
Music: Brendan Adams
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Adams
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 April 2021 3:55 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

10 new children's books you should get for your kids

23 April 2021 2:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Reading
Exclusive Books
literacy
children's books
world book day
reading culture

Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day.

0-6 years

• It Will Be Okay - Lisa Katzenberger
• Little Red Reading Hood - Lucy Rowland

6-9 years

• The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels - Raina Telgemeier
• The Worries - Jion Sheibani
• The Tindims of Rubbish Island - Sally Gardner

10-12 years

• The Last Bear - Hannah Gold
• Murder on the Safari Star - MG Leonard
• The House at the Edge of Magic - Amy Sparkes

Teens:

• Forever Ends on Friday - Justin A Reynolds
• A Taste for Love - Jennifer Yen

At the same time, Exclusive Books is running a campaign called 70 Books to Read Before you Grow Up as part of its 70th birthday celebration.

The list highlights some of the beloved children’s works that have stood the test of time.

Commaille says the books selected by the retailer foster a lifelong love for the written word.

Click here to check out the full list of books.

That's the magic of children's books. No matter how old you are, they make you feel young at heart, and they make you believe in magic and wonder again.

Kelly Commaille, Children’s buyer - Exclusive Books (Constantia Village)

These are books that we consider staples that will foster a lifelong love of reading. There really is something for everyone - young and old.

Kelly Commaille, Children’s buyer - Exclusive Books (Constantia Village)

Listen to the suggestions on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:




23 April 2021 2:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Reading
Exclusive Books
literacy
children's books
world book day
reading culture

More from Lifestyle

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert

23 April 2021 8:32 AM

Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

22 April 2021 11:45 AM

Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

22 April 2021 11:11 AM

The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone

21 April 2021 12:24 PM

Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

21 April 2021 9:03 AM

Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll

20 April 2021 3:30 PM

UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

Business Local Opinion

10 new children's books you should get for your kids

Lifestyle

Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EU to have enough vaccines for 70% of adults 'in July'

23 April 2021 3:59 PM

JSE fires Ntuthuko Shoba amid Tshegofatso Pule murder case

23 April 2021 3:40 PM

From cleaner to teacher: Natasha Dietrich aims to inspire others

23 April 2021 3:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA