Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neels van Jaarsveld
Today at 17:05
SA Red Cross at war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 17:20
Final day of judge interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Tilley - Coordinator at Judges Matter
Today at 17:45
Music: Brendan Adams
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Adams
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 April 2021 3:55 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs'

23 April 2021 3:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cape Town Harbour
Maritime
Port of Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brian Ingpen
maritime economy

Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again.

The Port of Cape Town is facing a number of challenges, and there are concerns that it may be deprioritised in favour of the Port of Durban.

Cape Town does not have the infrastructure to service the largest, most lucrative ships.

Its port tariffs are also notoriously expensive.

Port-city Cape Town. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Some of those big ships can’t fit into Cape Town’s harbour… The Cape route is important because of the growing trade between Asia and West Africa and South America…

Brian Ingpen, maritime author

One has to admit that Durban is the major port…

Brian Ingpen, maritime author

In Cape Town… We need additional gantry cranes… If we had big ones, it would help… Where we’ve missed the boat… is to build a really big dry dock… Lowering port tariffs can entice ships… They’re going to spend money… A huge spinoff for auxiliary services… We need to back it up with efficient service…

Brian Ingpen, maritime author

There is a longstanding ship-repair industry in Cape Town…

Brian Ingpen, maritime author

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




23 April 2021 3:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cape Town Harbour
Maritime
Port of Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brian Ingpen
maritime economy

More from Business

Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

23 April 2021 2:07 PM

"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption

23 April 2021 12:49 PM

"Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'

22 April 2021 6:49 PM

The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

22 April 2021 11:45 AM

Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

23 April 2021 2:07 PM

"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships

20 April 2021 2:20 PM

"We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA

15 April 2021 3:31 PM

Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa

15 April 2021 1:22 PM

"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon

23 April 2021 3:55 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

23 April 2021 2:07 PM

"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SPCA: Investigation into dead caged piglets discovered near UCT still ongoing

23 April 2021 2:01 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it has not yet concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the piglet remains found near UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proud dog owner gushes over his heroic Staffie in viral canine rescue video

23 April 2021 1:00 PM

Joburg resident Byron Thanarayen says he adopted his heroic rescue dog named Jessie from the Boksburg SPCA five years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption

23 April 2021 12:49 PM

"Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns

23 April 2021 11:55 AM

Western Cape health authorities have warned residents to remain cautious as the risk of Covid-19 infection increases over the school break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

23 April 2021 11:11 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be lifted in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA

22 April 2021 4:02 PM

A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered near upper campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

Business Local Opinion

10 new children's books you should get for your kids

Lifestyle

Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EU to have enough vaccines for 70% of adults 'in July'

23 April 2021 3:59 PM

JSE fires Ntuthuko Shoba amid Tshegofatso Pule murder case

23 April 2021 3:40 PM

From cleaner to teacher: Natasha Dietrich aims to inspire others

23 April 2021 3:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA