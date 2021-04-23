'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs'





The Port of Cape Town is facing a number of challenges, and there are concerns that it may be deprioritised in favour of the Port of Durban.

Cape Town does not have the infrastructure to service the largest, most lucrative ships.

Its port tariffs are also notoriously expensive.

Port-city Cape Town. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Some of those big ships can’t fit into Cape Town’s harbour… The Cape route is important because of the growing trade between Asia and West Africa and South America… Brian Ingpen, maritime author

One has to admit that Durban is the major port… Brian Ingpen, maritime author

In Cape Town… We need additional gantry cranes… If we had big ones, it would help… Where we’ve missed the boat… is to build a really big dry dock… Lowering port tariffs can entice ships… They’re going to spend money… A huge spinoff for auxiliary services… We need to back it up with efficient service… Brian Ingpen, maritime author

There is a longstanding ship-repair industry in Cape Town… Brian Ingpen, maritime author

