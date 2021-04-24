Food truck boss slams RocoMamas for underhanded statement on 'Smash Burger' saga
Rack n Grill owner Muammer Kasu met with RocoMamas earlier this week after the popular burger chain threatened him with legal action over the use of the name ’’Smash Burger’’ on his menu.
The two parties had seemingly resolved the trademarking dispute until RocoMamas issued a problematic statement on Wednesday.
@RacknGrill pic.twitter.com/v4kYsTyEuf— RocoMamas® (@rocomamas) April 21, 2021
Kasu says RocoMamas had initially agreed to issue a joint statement with Rack n Grill, however, he says the company went ahead and issued its own statement, which did not reflect what was discussed in the meeting.
The small business owner says RocoMamas failed to clarify that Rack n Grill was not guilty of any trademark infringement in the first place.
Instead, the statement claims that "the Rack n Grill has been granted permission to utilise the RocoMamas registered trademark Smash Burger for its current business format."
Kasu says the statement also does not include any apology to his business.
The Rack n Grill issued its own statement accusing RocoMamas of corporate bullying.
Here’s our response to Rocomamas’ earlier press statement.@Jehad_Kasu @GasantAbarder @RobinAdamsZA @Ya_a_seen_Him @VOCfm @Fin24 @IOL pic.twitter.com/Su390OIQ72— Rack 'n Grill (@RacknGrill) April 21, 2021
He tells CapeTalk that other food businesses have also been issued with lawyers letters from RocoMamas.
Kasu says the small businesses are considering their legal options. He says the issue is far from over.
We are weighing our options. There have been so many attorneys and advocates that have come forward to assist us, so we are looking into that [legal action] to see which is the best way forward to all of us.Muammer Kasu, Owner and chef - Rack 'n Grill
Not only did they issue their statement without consulting us, but what was in their statement didn't reflect the goodwill we had in our meeting. That was completely disappointing from our side.Muammer Kasu, Owner and chef - Rack 'n Grill
There was no direct apology to us... In the statement, they didn't say that we didn't infringe on the trademarkMuammer Kasu, Owner and chef - Rack 'n Grill
Whatever we discussed in the meeting didn't at all reflect in the statement... Their statement was to make them look like the good guys.Muammer Kasu, Owner and chef - Rack 'n Grill
They're giving the public the impression that they are allowing me to use their trademark... so many companies have come forward saying that [RocoMamas] have sent them the same email.Muammer Kasu, Owner and chef - Rack 'n Grill
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/rackngrill/photos/a.1940187632895914/2990794174501916
