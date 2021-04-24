'Most UCT students back at res after fire, academic programme resumes on Monday'





UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says most students returned to their residences on Thursday, except for students from Fuller Hall and Smuts Hall, which were badly damaged by the fires.

Around 4,000 students had to evacuate their rooms when the fire spread on Sunday last week. They were provided with temporary accommodation at hotel groups across the city.

Moholola says students have been offered counselling support as they try to adjust to campus life after the devastating fire.

He says UCT officials are still assessing the damage to the Jagger Reading Room (formerly the JW Jagger Library) and other affected buildings.

Once a full assessment of the library destruction has been assessed, the donors and owners of collections entrusted to UCT Libraries will be informed.

Moholola says the UCT community has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from businesses and locals during this challenging time.

We are looking at concluding the library assessment to know exactly what has been lost so that we start all the related processes such as notifying the donors or the owners of the material that has been affected. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - UCT

We've lost approximately 70,000 in the African Studies print collection... and about 3,500 DVDs in the film collection. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - UCT

There are a few items that we have found... we remain hopeful that once this is concluded, we will have a bit of good news [in terms of recovered items]. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - UCT

At this stage, nothing concrete yet [in terms of estimated financial losses]... to be honest, it's going to amount to millions. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - UCT

One of the things that have been heartwarming throughout this whole experience is the kind of support that came through, even financial support... we continue getting donations. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - UCT

We believe UCT will rise. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - UCT

