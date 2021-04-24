Thousands of people rely on us to feed them - Nico Panagio on serving community





Panagio, who's the host of Survivor SA, has been involved with a community feeding operation in the Simon's Town area.

The actor and businessman co-founded the initiative operating under the umbrella body My Father's House, which is now a registered NPO.

My Father's House feeds between 2,500 and 3,500 destitute children and adults every day.

@FathersHouseZA operates a self-funded funded Community Kitchen in Simon's Town that feeds (and fascilitates feeding of) between 2500 - 3500 destitute children and adults daily. We believe every person deserves at least one delicious, nutritious meal a day. Can u help? pic.twitter.com/0wkkB8ZY9l — NICO PANAGIO (@NicoPanagio) March 31, 2021

A team of devoted volunteers helps prepare and serve meals to vulnerable children and adults in the area.

"It's the combined effort of a number of kitchens that we've helped set up", Panagio explains.

He tells CapeTalk about how he became involved in the project at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.

Eventually, I started getting involved with a community project in the Southern Peninsula based in Simon's Town. It was just a bunch of residents that got together, some made sandwiches... and we took those into the townships. Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman

There's this amazing family...they've been doing community feeding for 20 years... They started rallying the community together... We very quickly rallied behind the incredible community feeding project. Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman

I was switched on. I was really activated by this experience, especially [at a time] when you don't know what your future holds and you're stuck in this crazy situation, you need something to give you purpose. Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman

It was a blessing to be able to involve and be a part of this. Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman

Before lockdown, the life of an actor was the life of hustle... it's just been intensified by lockdown... Lockdown has been one long hustle and planting of seeds. Hopefully, they all come to fruition. Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman

Season 8 of Survivor SA, which was filmed in the Wild Coast region of the Eastern Cape, will air on 3 June 2021.

Viewers can watch it on M-Net DSTv channel 101.

Listen to Nico Panagio on Weekend Breakfast: