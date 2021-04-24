Thousands of people rely on us to feed them - Nico Panagio on serving community
Panagio, who's the host of Survivor SA, has been involved with a community feeding operation in the Simon's Town area.
The actor and businessman co-founded the initiative operating under the umbrella body My Father's House, which is now a registered NPO.
My Father's House feeds between 2,500 and 3,500 destitute children and adults every day.
@FathersHouseZA operates a self-funded funded Community Kitchen in Simon's Town that feeds (and fascilitates feeding of) between 2500 - 3500 destitute children and adults daily. We believe every person deserves at least one delicious, nutritious meal a day. Can u help? pic.twitter.com/0wkkB8ZY9l— NICO PANAGIO (@NicoPanagio) March 31, 2021
A team of devoted volunteers helps prepare and serve meals to vulnerable children and adults in the area.
"It's the combined effort of a number of kitchens that we've helped set up", Panagio explains.
He tells CapeTalk about how he became involved in the project at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.
Eventually, I started getting involved with a community project in the Southern Peninsula based in Simon's Town. It was just a bunch of residents that got together, some made sandwiches... and we took those into the townships.Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman
There's this amazing family...they've been doing community feeding for 20 years... They started rallying the community together... We very quickly rallied behind the incredible community feeding project.Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman
I was switched on. I was really activated by this experience, especially [at a time] when you don't know what your future holds and you're stuck in this crazy situation, you need something to give you purpose.Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman
It was a blessing to be able to involve and be a part of this.Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman
Before lockdown, the life of an actor was the life of hustle... it's just been intensified by lockdown... Lockdown has been one long hustle and planting of seeds. Hopefully, they all come to fruition.Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman
Season 8 of Survivor SA, which was filmed in the Wild Coast region of the Eastern Cape, will air on 3 June 2021.
Viewers can watch it on M-Net DSTv channel 101.
Listen to Nico Panagio on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CMH-s3hANGB/
More from Local
Police release images of suspects after burglary at Zondo Commission's offices
Police in Gauteng are offering a cash reward for info about the suspects behind the robbery at the State Capture Commission offices.Read More
'Most UCT students back at res after fire, academic programme resumes on Monday'
UCT will resume all academic activities on Monday after the Table Mountain fire that affected large parts of the university's upper campus.Read More
Food truck boss slams RocoMamas for underhanded statement on 'Smash Burger' saga
It seems that the beef between burger franchise RocoMamas and local takeaway business Rack n Grill is not yet resolved.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs'
Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again.Read More
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory
"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.Read More
SPCA: Investigation into dead caged piglets discovered near UCT still ongoing
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it has not yet concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the piglet remains found near UCT.Read More
Proud dog owner gushes over his heroic Staffie in viral canine rescue video
Joburg resident Byron Thanarayen says he adopted his heroic rescue dog named Jessie from the Boksburg SPCA five years ago.Read More
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption
"Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.Read More
School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns
Western Cape health authorities have warned residents to remain cautious as the risk of Covid-19 infection increases over the school break.Read More