Police release images of suspects after burglary at Zondo Commission's offices





The South African Police Service (SAPS) has released the images of two of the men believed to be responsible for the break-in at the Zondo Commission offices last week.

On Sunday 18 April, the offices of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry were burgled in Parktown.

The suspects made off with a computer and two monitors, according to police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters.

Investigators believe that at least three armed suspects were involved in the robbery.

Police have provided clear images of two of the three suspects from the security camera footage.

RT #sapsGP Police are offering a cash reward for info on the suspects behind the business robbery at the offices of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Anyone who is able to identify the suspects -> Lt/Col Mathothe on 079 694 6404. #CrimeStop MLhttps://t.co/P94WnK4s3H pic.twitter.com/wnJLmFNYaq — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 23, 2021

"The cash reward that is on offer to any individual who can give information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects, Peters said in a statement.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mathothe on 079 694 6404.

Alternatively, persons with information may also call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Citizens have been cautioned not to confront the suspects as they could be armed and dangerous.