Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire
Park Manager Frans van Rooyen says permitted recreational activities, including hiking and dog-walking, will be allowed to resume in the following reopened areas:
- Newlands Forest
- Devils Peak towards Platteklip footpath
- Molteno jeep track towards Kloofnek
- Atlantic Seaboard (Camps Bay, Kasteelspoort etc)
- Constantia Nek
- Lions head
- Signal hill
- Cecilia Forest
Van Rooyen has urged visitors to remain on demarcated footpaths and to be mindful of rules pertaining to keeping dogs under control.
Other areas on Table Mountain National Park will remain closed until further notice "in the interest of the safety and the sensitivity of certain areas post-fire", according to a statement issued by Van Rooyen.
Closed areas include: Devils peak slopes; Deer Park; Rhodes Memorial; Kings Blockhouse; Devils peak contour footpath; Newlands ravine; Newlands contour path; Woodstock cave; Tafelberg road beyond the chain; Deadman’s tree; Bridle road intersection; Platteklip; Washhouses boardwalk; Rocklands access point; Newlands Picnic site; Murray & Stewart quarry( Old quarry); Mostert Mill( Mowbray footbridge) and Old Zoo sites.
See the full statement below:
He says permitted recreational activities in the re-opened areas mentioned below will continue as before, including hiking and dog walking with visitors kindly requested to remain on demarcated footpaths and to be mindful of rules pertaining to keeping dogs under control.”— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 23, 2021
According to van Rooyen in the interest of the safety and the sensitivity of certain areas post-fire… some areas will remain closed until further notice. “This will allow the rangers an opportunity to resume with the rehabilitation work including tree cutting and— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 23, 2021
Bridle road intersection; Platteklip; Washhouses boardwalk; Rocklands access point; Newlands Picnic site; Murray & Stewart quarry( Old quarry); Mostert Mill( Mowbray footbridge) and Old Zoo sites.— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 23, 2021
“SANParks wishes to thank members of the public for the ongoing support and will
