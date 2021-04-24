Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire





Park Manager Frans van Rooyen says permitted recreational activities, including hiking and dog-walking, will be allowed to resume in the following reopened areas:

Newlands Forest

Devils Peak towards Platteklip footpath

Molteno jeep track towards Kloofnek

Atlantic Seaboard (Camps Bay, Kasteelspoort etc)

Constantia Nek

Lions head

Signal hill

Cecilia Forest

Van Rooyen has urged visitors to remain on demarcated footpaths and to be mindful of rules pertaining to keeping dogs under control.

Other areas on Table Mountain National Park will remain closed until further notice "in the interest of the safety and the sensitivity of certain areas post-fire", according to a statement issued by Van Rooyen.

Closed areas include: Devils peak slopes; Deer Park; Rhodes Memorial; Kings Blockhouse; Devils peak contour footpath; Newlands ravine; Newlands contour path; Woodstock cave; Tafelberg road beyond the chain; Deadman’s tree; Bridle road intersection; Platteklip; Washhouses boardwalk; Rocklands access point; Newlands Picnic site; Murray & Stewart quarry( Old quarry); Mostert Mill( Mowbray footbridge) and Old Zoo sites.

See the full statement below:

