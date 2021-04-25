Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal





The environmental justice organisation wants Parliament to public hearings before the deal to supply emergency power from floating powerships goes ahead.

Energy Department officials on Tuesday briefed members of Parliament on efforts to bring independent power producers on board to help tap more power into the economy.

The Green Connection,was present during the virtual briefing.

The organisation's Liz McDaid says Parliament parliament seems reluctant to investigate the potential impact of the project and allow public input.

"We are feeling very much like we just got dismissed", she tells CapeTalk.

Communities along the coast have not been consulted. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

This is particularly problematic if you happen to be a fishing community, for example in Saldhana, and there is going to be this large ship moored for 20 years. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

13 organisations wrote a letter to the portfolio committee when we heard they were having a meeting to just ask them to investigate further and to call for a public hearing so that some of the concerns that are being voiced can be put on the table. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

There's a lot of questions about these powerships, and investigation would be the way to go. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

