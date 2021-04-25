[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film





Zip Zap has created MOYA, an acrobatic art film rooted in South African culture seen through the eyes of our youth.

The film follows the protagonist who experiences living, breathing, laughing, and dancing through the technicolour and breathtaking landscapes and landmarks of Cape Town, discovering himself and his environment through the magic of circus.

MOYA is being screened online until midnight on Sunday 25 April. It can be viewed by purchasing a R100 ticket on Quicket.

Brigette Chapman from Zip Zap says the film was created in response to the challenges faced by the live performance industry due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Viewers from all over the world have shown their support and the reviews have been incredible.

"It turned out to be the most moving, beautiful film that I've ever seen", Chapman tells CapeTalk.

What makes MOYA so beautiful is that all of our performers are actually from Zip Zap... most them have been there since the age of 8 or 9 years old and now they're grown adults and professional performers. Brigette Chapman, Events Manager - Zip Zap circus

The story itself is even more beautiful because you're seeing performers that have walked the Zip Zap path... they have the Zip Zap spirit completely embedded into them... they are really connected and they feel. Brigette Chapman, Events Manager - Zip Zap circus

We're all about using circus arts to empower kids for life to inspire them to believe in themselves. Brigette Chapman, Events Manager - Zip Zap circus

We want to empower children for life. We want to teach them, through the circus arts, to be resilient, to be confident, and to persevere through challenges that life can bring them. Brigette Chapman, Events Manager - Zip Zap circus

