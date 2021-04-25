[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show





Shan Visser lost her hands, feet, nose, lips, and tip of her tongue to sepsis after she was bitten by a mongoose in 2017.

She spent two weeks in a coma for nearly two weeks and had to have all four limbs amputated due to sepsis, also known as septicemia.

In a very short space of time, the 34-year-old mother and businesswoman became a quadruple amputee.

To date, she's had 66 reconstructive surgeries and has approximately 20 more to go.

Visser says the aim of her online talk show is to use her story of trauma and hardship to inspire and motivate others.

The Shan Show features emotive and moving conversations with people who have survived all kinds of adversity.

A new episode will be released every Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Introducing The Shan Show Introduction

In the first episode of The Shan Show, Visser interviews Costa Carastavrakis, a motivational speaker, author, and entrepreneur who was once addicted to alcohol and crystal meth.

Other upcoming episodes feature disabled swimmer Shannon Martins, Rare Disease SA ambassador Megan Hunter, Lupus warrior Zola Brunner, disability activist Doug Anderson, and mental health advocate · Natalie Nicholson.

WATCH: Costa Carastavrakis on Episode 1 of The Shan Show

This is me now. I have to accept it and carry on, share my story and motivate and inspire others to realise that [despite] what they are going through today... they can get through anything. Shan Visser, Creator - The Shan Show

If you chose to see tomorrow as a brand new day with new opportunities that can be tackled head-on, then amazing things can happen. Shan Visser, Creator - The Shan Show

Listen to Shan Visser share her story on Weekend Breakfast: