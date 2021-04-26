SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar
My Octopus Teacher is the story of free diver and filmmker Craig Foster's unique friendship and interaction with a female octopus he discovered while diving in the waters off Simonstown.
Shot over eight years, with 3000 hours of footage, the movie documents Fosters own rediscovery of a sense of wonder and connection to the natural world that he had almost lost as he struggled with burnout and depression.
RELATED: Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Listen to the Sept 2020 interview as Pippa Hudson chats to filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich about My Octupus Teacher which has now one an Oscar
RELATED: It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award
The Award-winners for #MyOctopusTeacher forgot to thank the most important star of the film—the octopus! 🐙— PETA (@peta) April 26, 2021
Congratulations for winning Best Documentary Feature at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/PAp5ndxr9x
#MyOctopusTeacher was incredibly well done. Amazing story, and gentle reminder of how much we don’t understand about this world pic.twitter.com/bez04Dhdxs— The Magic Man (@aschmitt7) April 23, 2021
Source : https://www.facebook.com/theseachangeproject/photos/pcb.2743517179302890/2743511152636826/
