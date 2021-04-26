Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow
Two of South Africa's foremost regulatory authorities on education are considering the possibility of withdrawing the accreditation on some of the programmes offered by Damelin and Damelin Correspondence College, both of which are owned by Educor Holdings explains Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk breakfast.
This follows a series of complaints from students over the years.
Refilwe talks to Christi Nortier of the Daily Maverick which has published her investigative article on the issue.
Since as far back as 2015 and as recently as last week, students have been complaining endlessly that they are struggling to get the most basic resources from Damelin College.Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick
She says these complaints refer to textbooks, online study material, results for exams and assignments, as well as refunds.
They have followed all of the procedures and protocols to try and get what is owed to them.Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick
Students claim that their calls are placed on hold and then go dead, and when they arrive at the campus to lodge complaints they are told the relevant person is not available, she explains.
If they phone the campus and say we are inquiring about a refund the phone is just put down in their ear.Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick
These are students who are studying and working a the same time. They are trying desperately to improve their situationChristi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick
She says the very college they thought would help them is now holding them back, she says.
One student told us he has been waiting for three years for his certificate despite doing all the assignments and passed all his exams.Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1612/rawpixel161203066/66511949-young-diverse-group-studying-outdoors-concept.jpg
More from Local
Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal
The Green Connection is calling for public hearings into the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership projects.Read More
Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire
Table Mountain National Park has announced the reopening of certain areas which had been closed off to the public due to the fire.Read More
Police release images of suspects after burglary at Zondo Commission's offices
Police in Gauteng are offering a cash reward for info about the suspects behind the robbery at the State Capture Commission offices.Read More
Thousands of people rely on us to feed them - Nico Panagio on serving community
TV presenter, actor, and philanthropist Nico Panagio chats to CapeTalk about how he's been giving back during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Most UCT students back at res after fire, academic programme resumes on Monday'
UCT will resume all academic activities on Monday after the Table Mountain fire that affected large parts of the university's upper campus.Read More
Food truck boss slams RocoMamas for underhanded statement on 'Smash Burger' saga
It seems that the beef between burger franchise RocoMamas and local takeaway business Rack n Grill is not yet resolved.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs'
Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again.Read More
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory
"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.Read More
SPCA: Investigation into dead caged piglets discovered near UCT still ongoing
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it has not yet concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the piglet remains found near UCT.Read More