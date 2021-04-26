Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow





Two of South Africa's foremost regulatory authorities on education are considering the possibility of withdrawing the accreditation on some of the programmes offered by Damelin and Damelin Correspondence College, both of which are owned by Educor Holdings explains Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk breakfast.

This follows a series of complaints from students over the years.

Refilwe talks to Christi Nortier of the Daily Maverick which has published her investigative article on the issue.

Since as far back as 2015 and as recently as last week, students have been complaining endlessly that they are struggling to get the most basic resources from Damelin College. Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

She says these complaints refer to textbooks, online study material, results for exams and assignments, as well as refunds.

They have followed all of the procedures and protocols to try and get what is owed to them. Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

Students claim that their calls are placed on hold and then go dead, and when they arrive at the campus to lodge complaints they are told the relevant person is not available, she explains.

If they phone the campus and say we are inquiring about a refund the phone is just put down in their ear. Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

These are students who are studying and working a the same time. They are trying desperately to improve their situation Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

She says the very college they thought would help them is now holding them back, she says.

One student told us he has been waiting for three years for his certificate despite doing all the assignments and passed all his exams. Christi Nortier, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

