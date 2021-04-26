'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'





Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy visited the fire-ravaged Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) this weekend to see firsthand the devastation caused by a massive blaze.

Her department now plans to re-evaluate environmental disaster management.

Andy Davies of lobby group Friends of Table Mountain, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns they have.

Davies says he hopes Creecy will address all the serious issues plaguing the TMNP.

We are pleased she is going to address the issue of alien vegetation. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

I don't think she has necessarily solved the problem, but we certainly appreciate the fact that she is going to try and solve the problem. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

However, he says the other major issue that needs addressing is crime.

We have seen very little progress in terms of improving the security of Table Mountain National park for the public. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

Davies says SANParks have improved trails on the mountain but there is still a great deal that needs to be done.

SANParks have allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

As a public, we have to hold SANParks accountable for the management of the park. if we don't raise our voices and demand a level o service from SANParks then they are going to carry on not giving the park sufficient care. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

He says Philip Prins, Fire and Technical Services Manager of the park has done a good job in coordinating all the fire resources.

Davies says the key issues are dealing with the removal of alien vegetation and the importance of prescribed scheduled controlled burns of fybos fuel loads that build up and are a fire hazard.

It does require a certain level of public cooperation. What we need to do as the public is to listen to the scientists and allow SANParks to carry out prescribed burns on the right days. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

He says FOTM as a lobby group wants to engage with SANParks as much as possible. Most of the executives sit on the task teams established by Minister Creecy over a year ago.

We are a bit disappointed as there has not been enough tangible action coming out of the task teams. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

FOTM is calling for the re-establishment of the Table Mountain Forum.

The forum is a vehicle for the public to be able to communicate with SANParks. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

We are a little bit concerned that the Table Mountain National Park Forum is not necessarily going to be constituted of the right spectrum of public user groups, and we are very worried that SANParks is going to cherry-pick user groups that are very supportive of them and they are going to exclude user groups which might be too critical of SANParks. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

