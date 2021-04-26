Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider Top Stories with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Things you should know about life assurance……
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather-New virtual credit cards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:10
SAPS updates public on the DNA testing backlog
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at SA Police Service
Today at 12:23
Covid looters dogde prosecutions - SIU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:40
SANPUD calls for safer syringe distribution
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
No Items to show
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
arrow_forward

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

26 April 2021 8:33 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Andy Davies of lobby group Friends of Table Mountain hopes the ministry engages with all lobby groups and public views.

Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy visited the fire-ravaged Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) this weekend to see firsthand the devastation caused by a massive blaze.

Her department now plans to re-evaluate environmental disaster management.

Andy Davies of lobby group Friends of Table Mountain, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns they have.

Davies says he hopes Creecy will address all the serious issues plaguing the TMNP.

We are pleased she is going to address the issue of alien vegetation.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

I don't think she has necessarily solved the problem, but we certainly appreciate the fact that she is going to try and solve the problem.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

However, he says the other major issue that needs addressing is crime.

We have seen very little progress in terms of improving the security of Table Mountain National park for the public.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

Davies says SANParks have improved trails on the mountain but there is still a great deal that needs to be done.

SANParks have allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

RELATED: Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks

As a public, we have to hold SANParks accountable for the management of the park. if we don't raise our voices and demand a level o service from SANParks then they are going to carry on not giving the park sufficient care.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

He says Philip Prins, Fire and Technical Services Manager of the park has done a good job in coordinating all the fire resources.

Davies says the key issues are dealing with the removal of alien vegetation and the importance of prescribed scheduled controlled burns of fybos fuel loads that build up and are a fire hazard.

It does require a certain level of public cooperation. What we need to do as the public is to listen to the scientists and allow SANParks to carry out prescribed burns on the right days.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

He says FOTM as a lobby group wants to engage with SANParks as much as possible. Most of the executives sit on the task teams established by Minister Creecy over a year ago.

We are a bit disappointed as there has not been enough tangible action coming out of the task teams.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

FOTM is calling for the re-establishment of the Table Mountain Forum.

The forum is a vehicle for the public to be able to communicate with SANParks.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

We are a little bit concerned that the Table Mountain National Park Forum is not necessarily going to be constituted of the right spectrum of public user groups, and we are very worried that SANParks is going to cherry-pick user groups that are very supportive of them and they are going to exclude user groups which might be too critical of SANParks.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




26 April 2021 8:33 AM
by Barbara Friedman

