'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'

26 April 2021 10:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town
CBD
Cape Town CBD parking

CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.

Parking in the Cape Town CBD has always been pretty costly, but it does create a natural flow, says Refilwe Moloto.

Now parking there is free so fewer cars are parking for much longer.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

This hurts small businesses as people struggle to find parking and may even then cancel booking and appointments.

The former contract the city had with a provider was supposed to run out in the middle of 2020, though lockdown accelerated that. As it stands there is no company handling CBD parking, and supposedly there won't be until at least December.

Debora Wynne is the owner of Café Frank on Bree Street and has been trying for months to get this situation sorted, but is having no luck.

Wynne explains that office workers are now choosing to park in the bays all day rather than in the long term parking facilities, and it is impacting the flow of foot traffic.

She says by October 2020 it became clear the knock-on effect was being felt by businesses.

There was just no movement of cars and it was impacting our business. Cars would just park all day and people would go to work in offices.

Debora Wynne, Owner - Café Frank on Bree Street

She says they have approached the CIty for answers as to when a new parking management contract will be implemented but months later and no information has been forthcoming.

Still months later and nothing has changed.

Debora Wynne, Owner - Café Frank on Bree Street

She says the City promised a plan would be in place by February 2021 but as yet nothing has been put in place.

Wynne says she is not privy to the confidential information and does not know why the contract has not yet been finalised.

A new company was awarded the tender in June 2020, she says.

Negotiations for that contract should have started in June last year because the negotiations can take about four months, but from what I have been told the City did not start those negotiations until February this year.

Debora Wynne, Owner - Café Frank on Bree Street

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




