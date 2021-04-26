'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'
Parking in the Cape Town CBD has always been pretty costly, but it does create a natural flow, says Refilwe Moloto.
Now parking there is free so fewer cars are parking for much longer.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
This hurts small businesses as people struggle to find parking and may even then cancel booking and appointments.
The former contract the city had with a provider was supposed to run out in the middle of 2020, though lockdown accelerated that. As it stands there is no company handling CBD parking, and supposedly there won't be until at least December.
Debora Wynne is the owner of Café Frank on Bree Street and has been trying for months to get this situation sorted, but is having no luck.
Wynne explains that office workers are now choosing to park in the bays all day rather than in the long term parking facilities, and it is impacting the flow of foot traffic.
She says by October 2020 it became clear the knock-on effect was being felt by businesses.
There was just no movement of cars and it was impacting our business. Cars would just park all day and people would go to work in offices.Debora Wynne, Owner - Café Frank on Bree Street
She says they have approached the CIty for answers as to when a new parking management contract will be implemented but months later and no information has been forthcoming.
Still months later and nothing has changed.Debora Wynne, Owner - Café Frank on Bree Street
She says the City promised a plan would be in place by February 2021 but as yet nothing has been put in place.
Wynne says she is not privy to the confidential information and does not know why the contract has not yet been finalised.
A new company was awarded the tender in June 2020, she says.
Negotiations for that contract should have started in June last year because the negotiations can take about four months, but from what I have been told the City did not start those negotiations until February this year.Debora Wynne, Owner - Café Frank on Bree Street
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111376785_cape-town-south-africa-august-17-2018-the-view-in-long-street-in-cape-town-towards-table-mountain-pe.html
More from Local
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs
The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness.Read More
SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution?
There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminally charged.Read More
UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials
UCT expressed a sincere message of gratitude to all volunteers who responded to the #JaggerLibrarySalvage call.Read More
Illegal connections and power theft have cost over R15m since July - City of CT
The City of Cape Town says it has spent more than R15 million to repair and replace vandalised and stolen electricity infrastructure in just 8 months.Read More
Fake Covid-19 test results sold to cross-border bus passengers for R300: report
Daily Maverick reporter Patrick Egwu went undercover to expose the sale of fake Covid-19 test results to travelers at Park Station in the Joburg CBD.Read More
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'
Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.Read More
It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.Read More
Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow
Christi Nortier of the Daily Maverick has investigated a barrage of complaints about poor quality education and mismanagement.Read More
Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal
The Green Connection is calling for public hearings into the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership projects.Read More
More from Politics
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'
Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.Read More
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure
Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructure upgrades.Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA
Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.Read More
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst
"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher
Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high.Read More
Helen Zille discusses new book and why SA won’t survive imported 'woke' culture
DA federal council chair Helen Zille has a new book that explores "wokeness" as a political fad and the risk it poses to SA's democracy.Read More
'Khusela Diko is the fall guy to divert attention from others in ANC'
ANC has skeletons in the closet regarding corruption and they need to have a fall guy, says political analyst Oscar van Heerden.Read More
Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next
Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains.Read More
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
More from Business
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs'
Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again.Read More
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory
"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.Read More
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption
"Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'
The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.Read More