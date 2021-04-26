It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Latest RAF legal woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 17:45
Significance for SA film industry of Octopus' win
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness. 26 April 2021 3:19 PM
SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution? There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminall... 26 April 2021 1:54 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE

26 April 2021 10:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DBE
School Attendance
school rotation

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is still working on a formal proposal on the possible return of school pupils to 100% daily attendance.

The department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli met with provincial heads of department (HODs) last week to get the ball rolling.

RELATED: NCCC will soon meet to consider return to 100% attendance at schools, says WCED

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says a formal proposal must still be put together and presented to various roleplayers, including the Council of Education Ministers (CEM), Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), and Cabinet.

Mhlanga has dismissed reports suggesting that a final decision could be made as soon as this week.

He says it could take months due to fears of a third Covid-19 wave. The spokesman adds that Cabinet will ultimately make the final call.

RELATED: Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert

The department has been receiving an increasing number of complaints about how the rotational class schedule is affecting some pupils, especially in primary school.

"Teachers are complaining and learners are struggling. We need to strike a balance", Mhlanga tells CapeTalk.

It was agreed that a formal proposal will be put together which will then be taken forward to the necessary platforms in the sector.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The DG will take through to CEM who are the minister and MECs, and then from there it will then go to the NatJoints, and then to the MAC and then it will go to the NCCC, and then it would go to Cabinet for a final decision.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We don't decide, we rather propose because we are dealing with a public health matter which is not our mandate so we can't decide. So we can't decide, but we can make a case, propose and hear what they say. We need to do this responsibly.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

It could be a couple of months because we are waiting to see if indeed the third wave that people are talking about is going to happen... For now, we felt we needed to start the conversation and canvas opinions from South Africans.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We feel it should happen at least at primary schools so that all learners return to school because that's where the problems are happening the most. The young ones forget very easily, very quickly and teachers feel they are starting afresh every day because there is no consistency in contact teaching.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Last week Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated regulations allowing school sport and extramural activities to resume without any spectators.

All activities must comply with hygiene and safety measures with no more than 250 people for indoor venues and 500 people for outdoor venues, Mhlanga explains.

The gazette focuses on sporting activities, relaxing but really aligning the regulations that were announced by the President allowing for indoor venues to accommodate 250 people and outdoor venues allowing for 500 people.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Sporting activities can happen without spectators but the maximum number of people that can be involved is that number.... but still health and safety protocols need to be followed.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Listen to the update on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




26 April 2021 10:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DBE
School Attendance
school rotation

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime

20 April 2021 5:24 PM

"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60

16 April 2021 2:13 PM

If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse

16 April 2021 1:09 PM

Doctors are tying patients to beds and ventilating them without sedation. Lester Kiewit interviews Meinie Nicolai (MSF Brazil).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab

9 April 2021 5:32 PM

The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your boss can discipline you for recklessly exposing yourself to Covid - lawyer

29 March 2021 8:39 AM

Hedda Schensema, Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr says they most definitely can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey

25 March 2021 1:21 PM

The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'

23 March 2021 11:25 AM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

19 March 2021 5:27 PM

Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar

Lifestyle Entertainment

Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow

Local

Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire

Local

EWN Highlights

ACDP pickets against LGBTI+ draft policy in public schools

26 April 2021 4:31 PM

What to know about the violence in Somalia

26 April 2021 3:49 PM

Gama denies Gigaba had a hand in his appointment at Transnet

26 April 2021 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA