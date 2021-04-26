It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE





The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is still working on a formal proposal on the possible return of school pupils to 100% daily attendance.

The department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli met with provincial heads of department (HODs) last week to get the ball rolling.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says a formal proposal must still be put together and presented to various roleplayers, including the Council of Education Ministers (CEM), Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), and Cabinet.

Mhlanga has dismissed reports suggesting that a final decision could be made as soon as this week.

He says it could take months due to fears of a third Covid-19 wave. The spokesman adds that Cabinet will ultimately make the final call.

The department has been receiving an increasing number of complaints about how the rotational class schedule is affecting some pupils, especially in primary school.

"Teachers are complaining and learners are struggling. We need to strike a balance", Mhlanga tells CapeTalk.

It was agreed that a formal proposal will be put together which will then be taken forward to the necessary platforms in the sector. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The DG will take through to CEM who are the minister and MECs, and then from there it will then go to the NatJoints, and then to the MAC and then it will go to the NCCC, and then it would go to Cabinet for a final decision. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We don't decide, we rather propose because we are dealing with a public health matter which is not our mandate so we can't decide. So we can't decide, but we can make a case, propose and hear what they say. We need to do this responsibly. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

It could be a couple of months because we are waiting to see if indeed the third wave that people are talking about is going to happen... For now, we felt we needed to start the conversation and canvas opinions from South Africans. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We feel it should happen at least at primary schools so that all learners return to school because that's where the problems are happening the most. The young ones forget very easily, very quickly and teachers feel they are starting afresh every day because there is no consistency in contact teaching. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Last week Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated regulations allowing school sport and extramural activities to resume without any spectators.

All activities must comply with hygiene and safety measures with no more than 250 people for indoor venues and 500 people for outdoor venues, Mhlanga explains.

The gazette focuses on sporting activities, relaxing but really aligning the regulations that were announced by the President allowing for indoor venues to accommodate 250 people and outdoor venues allowing for 500 people. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Sporting activities can happen without spectators but the maximum number of people that can be involved is that number.... but still health and safety protocols need to be followed. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

