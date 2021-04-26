COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Latest RAF legal woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 17:45
Significance for SA film industry of Octopus' win
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness. 26 April 2021 3:19 PM
SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution? There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminall... 26 April 2021 1:54 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'

26 April 2021 10:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Kommetjie
Solid Waste Department of the City of Cape Town
baboons
Slangkop baboon troop
Cape chacma baboons
baboon proof bins

Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.

Residents in urban edge areas of Cape Town such as Kommetjie, Simons Town, and Murdoch valley have been pleading with the City of Cape Town Solid Waste Department to issue new baboon proof bins.

Waste is an enormous food attractant for the baboons who live in these areas and there are no laws in place to enforce better human management practices to ensure refuse is managed and homes are baboon-proofed.

The City does, however, have 'baboon management protocols' in place which when breached can lead to the death of baboons found to be 'raiding' bins and homes.

The original clip bins were effective say residents, but a new tender was put in place which resulted in ineffective bins. This was halted and it has been nearly two years since any baboon-proof bins have been made available to residents.

At a recent Councilor Appointed Representative for baboons (CARBS) meeting Mayco member felicity Purchase stated that the new tender would not produce bins for another two years and in the interim, the City would support the resident initiatives who have been helping baboon proof the current bins with ropes.

2 x CoCT employees, with clipboard & list, arrived at our property this morning to issue us with new bin(s) ... wanting to swap for the old one(s). Our existing bins have the ‘baboon clips’, are in great condition ... we never at any time requested new bins. New bins do not have ‘baboon clips’. When this was pointed out, my husband was told there are no longer baboons in Kommetjie! When Ian refuted this, CoCT employee relayed that they had been told it was fine to issue new ‘standard’ bins as the baboons have gone! So much wrong with all of this! Needless to say, we refused them!"

Kommetjie resident

I am sure the volunteers would prefer NOT to be spending so many hours on this work, so much money on petrol and rope, and would certainly prefer not having to delve into filthy bins to baboon proof them in the first place.

Jenni Trethowan - Baboon Matters Trust

Read the entire post on Baboon Matters below:

Listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire on Today with Keino Kammies below:




26 April 2021 10:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Kommetjie
Solid Waste Department of the City of Cape Town
baboons
Slangkop baboon troop
Cape chacma baboons
baboon proof bins

More from Local

Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency

26 April 2021 4:46 PM

Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs

26 April 2021 3:19 PM

The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution?

26 April 2021 1:54 PM

There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminally charged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials

26 April 2021 1:19 PM

UCT expressed a sincere message of gratitude to all volunteers who responded to the #JaggerLibrarySalvage call.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal connections and power theft have cost over R15m since July - City of CT

26 April 2021 12:26 PM

The City of Cape Town says it has spent more than R15 million to repair and replace vandalised and stolen electricity infrastructure in just 8 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fake Covid-19 test results sold to cross-border bus passengers for R300: report

26 April 2021 11:48 AM

Daily Maverick reporter Patrick Egwu went undercover to expose the sale of fake Covid-19 test results to travelers at Park Station in the Joburg CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE

26 April 2021 10:42 AM

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'

26 April 2021 10:15 AM

CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow

26 April 2021 7:44 AM

Christi Nortier of the Daily Maverick has investigated a barrage of complaints about poor quality education and mismanagement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal

25 April 2021 10:46 AM

The Green Connection is calling for public hearings into the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'

26 April 2021 10:15 AM

CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

23 April 2021 9:28 AM

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructure upgrades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

22 April 2021 2:09 PM

Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille discusses new book and why SA won’t survive imported 'woke' culture

22 April 2021 12:45 PM

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has a new book that explores "wokeness" as a political fad and the risk it poses to SA's democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Khusela Diko is the fall guy to divert attention from others in ANC'

22 April 2021 9:27 AM

ANC has skeletons in the closet regarding corruption and they need to have a fall guy, says political analyst Oscar van Heerden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

22 April 2021 7:44 AM

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar

Lifestyle Entertainment

Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow

Local

Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire

Local

EWN Highlights

ACDP pickets against LGBTI+ draft policy in public schools

26 April 2021 4:31 PM

What to know about the violence in Somalia

26 April 2021 3:49 PM

Gama denies Gigaba had a hand in his appointment at Transnet

26 April 2021 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA