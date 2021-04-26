COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'





Residents in urban edge areas of Cape Town such as Kommetjie, Simons Town, and Murdoch valley have been pleading with the City of Cape Town Solid Waste Department to issue new baboon proof bins.

Waste is an enormous food attractant for the baboons who live in these areas and there are no laws in place to enforce better human management practices to ensure refuse is managed and homes are baboon-proofed.

The City does, however, have 'baboon management protocols' in place which when breached can lead to the death of baboons found to be 'raiding' bins and homes.

The original clip bins were effective say residents, but a new tender was put in place which resulted in ineffective bins. This was halted and it has been nearly two years since any baboon-proof bins have been made available to residents.

At a recent Councilor Appointed Representative for baboons (CARBS) meeting Mayco member felicity Purchase stated that the new tender would not produce bins for another two years and in the interim, the City would support the resident initiatives who have been helping baboon proof the current bins with ropes.

2 x CoCT employees, with clipboard & list, arrived at our property this morning to issue us with new bin(s) ... wanting to swap for the old one(s). Our existing bins have the ‘baboon clips’, are in great condition ... we never at any time requested new bins. New bins do not have ‘baboon clips’. When this was pointed out, my husband was told there are no longer baboons in Kommetjie! When Ian refuted this, CoCT employee relayed that they had been told it was fine to issue new ‘standard’ bins as the baboons have gone! So much wrong with all of this! Needless to say, we refused them!" Kommetjie resident

I am sure the volunteers would prefer NOT to be spending so many hours on this work, so much money on petrol and rope, and would certainly prefer not having to delve into filthy bins to baboon proof them in the first place. Jenni Trethowan - Baboon Matters Trust

