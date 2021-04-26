COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'
Residents in urban edge areas of Cape Town such as Kommetjie, Simons Town, and Murdoch valley have been pleading with the City of Cape Town Solid Waste Department to issue new baboon proof bins.
Waste is an enormous food attractant for the baboons who live in these areas and there are no laws in place to enforce better human management practices to ensure refuse is managed and homes are baboon-proofed.
The City does, however, have 'baboon management protocols' in place which when breached can lead to the death of baboons found to be 'raiding' bins and homes.
The original clip bins were effective say residents, but a new tender was put in place which resulted in ineffective bins. This was halted and it has been nearly two years since any baboon-proof bins have been made available to residents.
At a recent Councilor Appointed Representative for baboons (CARBS) meeting Mayco member felicity Purchase stated that the new tender would not produce bins for another two years and in the interim, the City would support the resident initiatives who have been helping baboon proof the current bins with ropes.
2 x CoCT employees, with clipboard & list, arrived at our property this morning to issue us with new bin(s) ... wanting to swap for the old one(s). Our existing bins have the ‘baboon clips’, are in great condition ... we never at any time requested new bins. New bins do not have ‘baboon clips’. When this was pointed out, my husband was told there are no longer baboons in Kommetjie! When Ian refuted this, CoCT employee relayed that they had been told it was fine to issue new ‘standard’ bins as the baboons have gone! So much wrong with all of this! Needless to say, we refused them!"Kommetjie resident
I am sure the volunteers would prefer NOT to be spending so many hours on this work, so much money on petrol and rope, and would certainly prefer not having to delve into filthy bins to baboon proof them in the first place.Jenni Trethowan - Baboon Matters Trust
Read the entire post on Baboon Matters below:
Listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire on Today with Keino Kammies below:
More from Local
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs
The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness.Read More
SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution?
There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminally charged.Read More
UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials
UCT expressed a sincere message of gratitude to all volunteers who responded to the #JaggerLibrarySalvage call.Read More
Illegal connections and power theft have cost over R15m since July - City of CT
The City of Cape Town says it has spent more than R15 million to repair and replace vandalised and stolen electricity infrastructure in just 8 months.Read More
Fake Covid-19 test results sold to cross-border bus passengers for R300: report
Daily Maverick reporter Patrick Egwu went undercover to expose the sale of fake Covid-19 test results to travelers at Park Station in the Joburg CBD.Read More
It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.Read More
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'
CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.Read More
Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow
Christi Nortier of the Daily Maverick has investigated a barrage of complaints about poor quality education and mismanagement.Read More
Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal
The Green Connection is calling for public hearings into the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership projects.Read More
More from Politics
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'
CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.Read More
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure
Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructure upgrades.Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA
Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.Read More
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst
"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher
Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high.Read More
Helen Zille discusses new book and why SA won’t survive imported 'woke' culture
DA federal council chair Helen Zille has a new book that explores "wokeness" as a political fad and the risk it poses to SA's democracy.Read More
'Khusela Diko is the fall guy to divert attention from others in ANC'
ANC has skeletons in the closet regarding corruption and they need to have a fall guy, says political analyst Oscar van Heerden.Read More
Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next
Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains.Read More
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More