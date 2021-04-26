Fake Covid-19 test results sold to cross-border bus passengers for R300: report





In a matter of minutes, reporter Patrick Egwu was able to secure two fake Covid-19 test results from two bus companies for a total of R700.

He's written an investigative report on how cross-border bus passengers can buy forged Covid-19 test results.

For as little as R300, SA travelers to Zimbabwe, Malawi, Lesotho can buy fake Covid-19 test results in less than 30 minutes without samples taken or receipts issued, Egwu tells CapeTalk.

Luoman Logistics, a transport company that operates an intercity and intercountry transit, sold a fake Covid-19 certificate to Egwu for R400.

The fake certificate was provided in 25 minutes and claimed to be issued by private pathology lab Neuberg Global Laboratories.

Egwu also purchased a fraudulent Covid-19 test for R300 from Falcon Coaches.

The fake certificate used the logo and details of an Ampath laboratory based at a Netcare hospital in Johannesburg.

Both Ampath and Neuberg Global have distanced themselves from the fake tests, Egwu explains.

Since publishing his investigative report, Egwu says the management at Luoman Logistics has vowed to launch an internal investigation and report the matter to the police.

Within 30 minutes they came out with a test with my name and the name of Neuberg Global Laboratories, the name of the lab that did the test. Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist

When looking at the test, it can pass for an original and authentic lab test but it wasn't. It was actually something that was doctored and manipulated. Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist

As somebody getting a Covid-19 test for the first time, you wouldn't even know which one is real or fake from the two of them. Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist

When I told them I need a Covid-19 test, they were willing to sell the test to me even without collecting samples just for a fee. Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist

The investigation actually started in January, gathering information, disguising [myself] as a traveler, and going to Park Station and meeting transport companies. Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist

