Fake Covid-19 test results sold to cross-border bus passengers for R300: report
In a matter of minutes, reporter Patrick Egwu was able to secure two fake Covid-19 test results from two bus companies for a total of R700.
He's written an investigative report on how cross-border bus passengers can buy forged Covid-19 test results.
For as little as R300, SA travelers to Zimbabwe, Malawi, Lesotho can buy fake Covid-19 test results in less than 30 minutes without samples taken or receipts issued, Egwu tells CapeTalk.
Luoman Logistics, a transport company that operates an intercity and intercountry transit, sold a fake Covid-19 certificate to Egwu for R400.
The fake certificate was provided in 25 minutes and claimed to be issued by private pathology lab Neuberg Global Laboratories.
Egwu also purchased a fraudulent Covid-19 test for R300 from Falcon Coaches.
The fake certificate used the logo and details of an Ampath laboratory based at a Netcare hospital in Johannesburg.
Both Ampath and Neuberg Global have distanced themselves from the fake tests, Egwu explains.
Since publishing his investigative report, Egwu says the management at Luoman Logistics has vowed to launch an internal investigation and report the matter to the police.
Within 30 minutes they came out with a test with my name and the name of Neuberg Global Laboratories, the name of the lab that did the test.Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist
When looking at the test, it can pass for an original and authentic lab test but it wasn't. It was actually something that was doctored and manipulated.Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist
As somebody getting a Covid-19 test for the first time, you wouldn't even know which one is real or fake from the two of them.Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist
When I told them I need a Covid-19 test, they were willing to sell the test to me even without collecting samples just for a fee.Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist
The investigation actually started in January, gathering information, disguising [myself] as a traveler, and going to Park Station and meeting transport companies.Patrick Egwu, freelance journalist
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/nasal_swab.html?sti=n9fd1ja3x576kn796d|&mediapopup=144253415
More from Local
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs
The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness.Read More
SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution?
There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminally charged.Read More
UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials
UCT expressed a sincere message of gratitude to all volunteers who responded to the #JaggerLibrarySalvage call.Read More
Illegal connections and power theft have cost over R15m since July - City of CT
The City of Cape Town says it has spent more than R15 million to repair and replace vandalised and stolen electricity infrastructure in just 8 months.Read More
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'
Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.Read More
It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.Read More
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'
CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.Read More
Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow
Christi Nortier of the Daily Maverick has investigated a barrage of complaints about poor quality education and mismanagement.Read More
Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal
The Green Connection is calling for public hearings into the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership projects.Read More