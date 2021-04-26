Illegal connections and power theft have cost over R15m since July - City of CT





The City says illegal connections and power theft has increased since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Between July 2020 and March 2021, the City has spent more than R15,5 million on repairing and replacing municipal electricity infrastructure damaged by vandalism, theft, and illegal connections across the metro.

According to the City, Area South in the metro is the most affected.

Close to R8 million has been spent between July 2020 and March 2021 on repairing damaged infrastructure in the region. Area South includes Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, and Wynberg.

Jakes Gerwel Drive streetlights, Strandfontein Road streetlights and Pelican Park streetlight infrastructure were targeted by criminals and criminal syndicates recently.

The City says it needs the help of Cape Town residents to protect infrastructure and to bring criminals to book.

"Electricity theft and illegal connections are often driven by well-oiled criminal syndicates, which operate across communities", the City's Phindile Maxiti warns.

He says the equipment damage impacts service delivery to residents, communities, and road users, and causes almost constant electricity outages in some areas.

We appeal to residents to assist us by reporting any suspicious activities near electricity infrastructure or to provide any leads on electricity tampering. Every bit of help to curb this extreme waste of City resources and reduce the discomfort and heightened security risks to our communities will make a difference. The South African Police Service (SAPS) remains the lead authority in crime prevention. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

To report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure, you can SMS 31220 or send an email to power@capetown.gov.za

Residents can give anonymous tip offs if they are aware of illegal activity, such as illegal connections that are taking place; that has happened or is still to happen.

Please call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.