SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution?





The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it does not have powers to make arrests in relation to officials and service providers involved in Covid-19 corruption.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says more than 2,600 companies are currently being investigated for dodgy Covid-19 contracts.

The SIU is currently instituting civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to have irregular Covid-19 contracts reviewed and set aside.

The SIU can only make civil claims against these companies, there after it must refer the cases to the NPA and the Hawks for criminal prosecution, Kganyago explains.

He says the SIU does make recommendations for further sanctions to the NPA and affected government departments, state institutions, and professional bodies.

"We recommend to the department or state institution to say that they must be blacklisted... all we can do is to recommend to them", Kganyago tells CapeTalk.

While we are doing the investigations, where we find criminality, we then refer that with the evidence we have to the National Prosecuting Authority... to deal with the criminal side of things. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

We are definitely getting the monies that we are supposed to get. At the last count, we were investigating more than 2,650 companies. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

Where we find wrongdoing, we make sure that the money is taken back from them, and in some instances, they even enter into an acknowledgment of debt and then they pay us. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

Meanwhile, Corruption Watch director David Lewis says the SIU should be seeking a "punitive civil remedy rather than one that is based on the calculation of the profit."

Currently, the SIU calculates the profit earned from the corrupt procurement contracts and demands that the profit is paid back.

"I'm a great fan of the SIU, but I'm not a fan of the way these settlements have been reached", Lewis tells CapeTalk.

The SIU has done really great work, but I'm not comfortable with this "pay back the money". In fact, its not even "pay back the money", it's "pay back the profits earned". David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

It's still open to the criminal justice authorities - to the Hawks and NPA - to open and conduct a criminal investiagtion. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

Listen to the SIU respond on The Midday Report:

Listen to Corruption Watch respond on The Midday Report: