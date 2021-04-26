Streaming issues? Report here
UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials

26 April 2021 1:19 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
UCT
TMNP
UCT fire
Jagger Library

UCT expressed a sincere message of gratitude to all volunteers who responded to the #JaggerLibrarySalvage call.

Nirode Bramdaw has helped coordinate the volunteers who answered the university's call for people to help move over 2000 crates of precioous and elicate material saved from the devestating fire that destroyed the upper level of the Jagger Reading Room and Special Collections last week.

The call went out on Friday ad on Saturday we had two groups numbering between 50 and 60 each. On Sunday it picked up pace and we went over the 100 mark on both of the two shifts.

Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer Coordinator - #JaggerLibrarySalvage call

The shifts ran from 8am until 1pm and 1pm until 6pm.

We have been blessed by having the library archivists working with us and we take it out with the existing cataloguing numbers, and then put a number on the crate...and move it to another venue.

Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer Coordinator - #JaggerLibrarySalvage call

This means that the cataloguing is pretty much intact so we will be able to, at a glance, go through all the crates where we are doing a schedule of them, and work that against the database that the uniersity holds.

Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer Coordinator - #JaggerLibrarySalvage call

The problem is then finding a new home for it while we effect repairs at the Jagger Library.

Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer Coordinator - #JaggerLibrarySalvage call

This salvage project is focused on the three basement levels of the liibrary which contained very rare materials, he explains.

UCT still needs your help and shifts are running on Monday and Tuesday.

WhatsApp Nirode Bramdaw at 0824900786 to sign up.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




