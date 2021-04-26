Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Latest RAF legal woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 17:45
Significance for SA film industry of Octopus' win
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness. 26 April 2021 3:19 PM
SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution? There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminall... 26 April 2021 1:54 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs

26 April 2021 3:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
homelessness
City of CT
City of Cape Town
Cape Town homeless
vagrancy fines
law enforcment

The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness.

The chairman of the Mowbray Community Police Forum (CPF), Jonathan Hobday, says a coordinated response is needed from local authorities in order to deal with the apparent increase in homelessness.

The CPF has been receiving more complaints about vagrancy and drug use from members of the public.

It's believed that there are more than 14,000 homeless people living on the streets of Cape Town.

"People are really spooked by the paraphernalia... it's not just unhygienic and unsightly, it's downright dangerous", Hobday tells CapeTalk.

I think the City is missing in action here... It's really a metropolitan issue... The City needs to take a really strong and vigorous initiative to tackle this issue.

Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

Previous surveys have shown that anything up to 80% of the people living on the streets are substance abusers.

Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

If you double the number of people living on the streets, you're certainly going to see an increase in drug usage and overt use of drugs.

 Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

It's not just the paraphernalia of drugs... It's the people... lying on the pavements and clearly worse for wear.

Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

The South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (Sanpud) says drug paraphernalia is often dumped on the streets because homeless people are scared of law enforcement authorities.

Sunpud chair Shaun Shelly says there are initiatives in place to provide safe, sterile needles and syringes and dispose of used ones.

Shelly also believes that the City of Cape Town has a greater role to play.

I agree that we need to look at a City-wide solution.

 Shaun Shelly, Co-chair - Sanpud

The one thing I disagree about is the perception that drug use causes homelessness or increases homlessnesses... It's the other way around. Homelessness and lack of economic opportunity drive drug use to a large degree.

 Shaun Shelly, Co-chair - Sanpud

We need a more holistic approach.

 Shaun Shelly, Co-chair - Sanpud

Listen to Jonathan Hobday on The Midday Report:

Listen to Shaun Shelly on The Midday Report:




26 April 2021 3:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
homelessness
City of CT
City of Cape Town
Cape Town homeless
vagrancy fines
law enforcment

More from Local

Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency

26 April 2021 4:46 PM

Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution?

26 April 2021 1:54 PM

There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminally charged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials

26 April 2021 1:19 PM

UCT expressed a sincere message of gratitude to all volunteers who responded to the #JaggerLibrarySalvage call.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal connections and power theft have cost over R15m since July - City of CT

26 April 2021 12:26 PM

The City of Cape Town says it has spent more than R15 million to repair and replace vandalised and stolen electricity infrastructure in just 8 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fake Covid-19 test results sold to cross-border bus passengers for R300: report

26 April 2021 11:48 AM

Daily Maverick reporter Patrick Egwu went undercover to expose the sale of fake Covid-19 test results to travelers at Park Station in the Joburg CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'

26 April 2021 10:50 AM

Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE

26 April 2021 10:42 AM

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'

26 April 2021 10:15 AM

CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow

26 April 2021 7:44 AM

Christi Nortier of the Daily Maverick has investigated a barrage of complaints about poor quality education and mismanagement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed powership deal

25 April 2021 10:46 AM

The Green Connection is calling for public hearings into the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar

Lifestyle Entertainment

Damelin College under fire as student complaints grow

Local

Table Mountain reopens certain paths following fire

Local

EWN Highlights

ACDP pickets against LGBTI+ draft policy in public schools

26 April 2021 4:31 PM

What to know about the violence in Somalia

26 April 2021 3:49 PM

Gama denies Gigaba had a hand in his appointment at Transnet

26 April 2021 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA