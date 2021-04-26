CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs





The chairman of the Mowbray Community Police Forum (CPF), Jonathan Hobday, says a coordinated response is needed from local authorities in order to deal with the apparent increase in homelessness.

The CPF has been receiving more complaints about vagrancy and drug use from members of the public.

It's believed that there are more than 14,000 homeless people living on the streets of Cape Town.

"People are really spooked by the paraphernalia... it's not just unhygienic and unsightly, it's downright dangerous", Hobday tells CapeTalk.

I think the City is missing in action here... It's really a metropolitan issue... The City needs to take a really strong and vigorous initiative to tackle this issue. Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

Previous surveys have shown that anything up to 80% of the people living on the streets are substance abusers. Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

If you double the number of people living on the streets, you're certainly going to see an increase in drug usage and overt use of drugs. Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

It's not just the paraphernalia of drugs... It's the people... lying on the pavements and clearly worse for wear. Jonathan Hobday, Chairman - Mowbray Community Police Forum

The South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (Sanpud) says drug paraphernalia is often dumped on the streets because homeless people are scared of law enforcement authorities.

Sunpud chair Shaun Shelly says there are initiatives in place to provide safe, sterile needles and syringes and dispose of used ones.

Shelly also believes that the City of Cape Town has a greater role to play.

I agree that we need to look at a City-wide solution. Shaun Shelly, Co-chair - Sanpud

The one thing I disagree about is the perception that drug use causes homelessness or increases homlessnesses... It's the other way around. Homelessness and lack of economic opportunity drive drug use to a large degree. Shaun Shelly, Co-chair - Sanpud

We need a more holistic approach. Shaun Shelly, Co-chair - Sanpud

