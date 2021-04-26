Streaming issues? Report here
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage

26 April 2021 4:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Miss Universe
Natasha Joubert
Miss Universe 2020

Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held in Hollywood in the United States on Sunday 16 May 2021.

Natasha Joubert was chosen to represent South Africa at the international pageant after she was crowned the second runner-up of Miss SA 2020.

The 23-year-old showed off some of the beautiful outfits she’ll be wearing when she represents SA at the Miss Universe ceremony.

The reigning Miss Universe, SA’s Zozibini Tunzi, will be in attendance to crown her successor - and many South Africans are hoping it will be Joubert.

The designer and model says she's be leaving for the US on Monday 3 May to get ready for the event.

She tells CapeTalk that a great deal of physical, mental, and emotional work is needed to prepare for the competition.

I'm so privileged and lucky to be the one representing SA.

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa

It's been a lifelong dream of mine to go to Miss Universe.

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa

There are so many facets in entering a competition like this... For me, it's focusing on the inside the out more than anything else.

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa

People think it's only a physical thing - how beautiful your body is or how good you walk - but for me, it very emotional and you need to be mentally fit when you go up for something like this.

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa

Listen to Natasha Joubert in conversation with Bianca Resnekov:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
