SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage
The 69th Miss Universe event will be held in Hollywood in the United States on Sunday 16 May 2021.
Natasha Joubert was chosen to represent South Africa at the international pageant after she was crowned the second runner-up of Miss SA 2020.
The 23-year-old showed off some of the beautiful outfits she’ll be wearing when she represents SA at the Miss Universe ceremony.
The reigning Miss Universe, SA’s Zozibini Tunzi, will be in attendance to crown her successor - and many South Africans are hoping it will be Joubert.
The designer and model says she's be leaving for the US on Monday 3 May to get ready for the event.
She tells CapeTalk that a great deal of physical, mental, and emotional work is needed to prepare for the competition.
I'm so privileged and lucky to be the one representing SA.Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa
It's been a lifelong dream of mine to go to Miss Universe.Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa
There are so many facets in entering a competition like this... For me, it's focusing on the inside the out more than anything else.Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa
People think it's only a physical thing - how beautiful your body is or how good you walk - but for me, it very emotional and you need to be mentally fit when you go up for something like this.Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa
Listen to Natasha Joubert in conversation with Bianca Resnekov:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CNfJd67jvOe/
More from World
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting
The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investigate Lindani Myeni's death.Read More
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia
A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman.Read More
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix
The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.Read More
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004
New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald.Read More
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.Read More
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting
He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report.Read More
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix
Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award
South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary.Read More