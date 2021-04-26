How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
How effective was Covid-19 stimulus in South Africa?
How should activists use maximum available resources to build back better?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duma Gqubule, a researcher at the Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute.
RELATED: 'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
… 63% of the funds [internationally] went to big corporates…Duma Gqubule, researcher - Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute
In South Africa, the original stimulus… most of it went to companies…Duma Gqubule, researcher - Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute
One success… the UIF, despite corruption… That was the major success of this stimulus package…Duma Gqubule, researcher - Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142133522_calculators-euro-banknotes-and-corona-virus-impact-on-financial-status-in-europe.html?term=stimulus&vti=mynto503qqu1ax4mzm-1-11
