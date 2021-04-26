No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history”.

Albert Einstein (Image by Jackie Ramirez from Pixabay)

Description of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom” by “NB Publishers”:

How did Einstein help create Eskom?

Why can an Indonesian volcano explain the Great Trek?

What do King Zwelithini and Charlemagne have in common?

These are some of the questions Johan Fourie explores in this entertaining, accessible economic history spanning everything from human migration from Africa 100 000 years ago to the pandemic.

Join Fourie on this journey through an African-centred economic history and the story of our long walk towards a brighter future.

