No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history”.
Description of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom” by “NB Publishers”:
How did Einstein help create Eskom?
Why can an Indonesian volcano explain the Great Trek?
What do King Zwelithini and Charlemagne have in common?
These are some of the questions Johan Fourie explores in this entertaining, accessible economic history spanning everything from human migration from Africa 100 000 years ago to the pandemic.
Join Fourie on this journey through an African-centred economic history and the story of our long walk towards a brighter future.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/albert-einstein-portrait-1933340/
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More