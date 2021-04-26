Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the Sisonke vaccine rollout would resume on Wednesday 28 April.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted after six vaccine recipients developed blood clots in the United States.
Today we are pleased to announce that, following SAHPRA’s recommendation on 17 April 2021 and Cabinet’s concurrence on 21 April 2021, the vaccine rollout will re- sume through the Sisonke Programme on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 #vaccine #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/wOrZ68THaz— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 26, 2021
Mkhize says vaccination sites will be expanded to 95 sites across South Africa which will continue to vaccinate health care workers during phase one beyond the Sisonke Protocol.
RELATED: Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde
Last week, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) recommended the pause on the J&J implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.
The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study, Dr. Glenda Gray, says various steps needed to be taken before the resumption of the rollout.
RELATED: Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study
The SAMRC and the Health Department have worked closely with Sahpra and various ethics committees to ensure that the pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring is beefed up when the rollout is resumed.
This includes updating the vaccine registration system to include informed consent and tightening safety procedures.
RELATED: South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine injury fund to protect manufacturers from claims
We've been in negotiations with Sahpra for the last week... eventually, on Friday afternoon we got the final approval.Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
The final signed write-off was on Friday afternoon, and then after that we have to get our ethics committees to approve it - that takes another couple of days.Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
Once you stop or pause a study, to restart it takes a lot of logistical and administrative hurdles that you have to get over.Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
You can't just switch the study on. It takes a lot of processes.Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
