Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday

26 April 2021 5:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
SAMRC
Sahpra
Dr Glenda Gray
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Sisonke implementation study
Sisonke rollout

Dr. Glenda Gray says resuming the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study involves some administrative and logistical hurdles.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the Sisonke vaccine rollout would resume on Wednesday 28 April.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted after six vaccine recipients developed blood clots in the United States.

Mkhize says vaccination sites will be expanded to 95 sites across South Africa which will continue to vaccinate health care workers during phase one beyond the Sisonke Protocol.

RELATED: Use of J&J vaccines will likely resume in the next few days - Premier Alan Winde

Last week, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) recommended the pause on the J&J implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.

The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study, Dr. Glenda Gray, says various steps needed to be taken before the resumption of the rollout.

RELATED: Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study

The SAMRC and the Health Department have worked closely with Sahpra and various ethics committees to ensure that the pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring is beefed up when the rollout is resumed.

This includes updating the vaccine registration system to include informed consent and tightening safety procedures.

RELATED: South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine injury fund to protect manufacturers from claims

We've been in negotiations with Sahpra for the last week... eventually, on Friday afternoon we got the final approval.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

The final signed write-off was on Friday afternoon, and then after that we have to get our ethics committees to approve it - that takes another couple of days.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

Once you stop or pause a study, to restart it takes a lot of logistical and administrative hurdles that you have to get over.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

You can't just switch the study on. It takes a lot of processes.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




