You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom





Businesses that want to generate their own electricity will cheer the government’s proposal to raise the threshold for “embedded generation” from 1 MW to 10 MW.

A license from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will be needed to connect to the grid to sell an electricity surplus.

© vencavolrab78/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland.

It’s not fait accompli yet… Many are pushing to raise the limit… to 50 MW… Chris Yelland, energy expert

If you want to put a rooftop PV on the roof of your house, you do not have to register with Nersa. You need permission from your distributor… No license is required… If you are completely off-grid, you don’t need any permission. Chris Yelland, energy expert

There is every incentive with high electricity prices to install solar rooftop PV… significant savings… Chris Yelland, energy expert

Listen to the interview in the audio below.