'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
“Mergers and acquisitions” (M & A) activity is slowly trending up.
M & A refers to the merging of one or more companies into a single entity.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.
There was a sharp drop due to the pandemic… We had our systemic problems even before it hit… There have been deals, a lot of them motivated by companies selling distressed assets, and others picking them up at bargain prices…Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen
There are positive expectations for 2022 onwards… The vaccine is a big factor. Once we have herd immunity, commercial activity can take off again in the industries that suffered… And a renewed interest in international trade…Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen
There’s a lot of disposal of non-core assets…Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56033788_m-a-merger-and-acquisitions-written-on-a-notepad-with-marker-.html?vti=mvcctk2o5zv71c8tqd-1-28
