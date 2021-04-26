Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic

26 April 2021 6:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.

“Mergers and acquisitions” (M & A) activity is slowly trending up.

M & A refers to the merging of one or more companies into a single entity.

© Vitaliy Vodolazskyy/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.

There was a sharp drop due to the pandemic… We had our systemic problems even before it hit… There have been deals, a lot of them motivated by companies selling distressed assets, and others picking them up at bargain prices…

Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen

There are positive expectations for 2022 onwards… The vaccine is a big factor. Once we have herd immunity, commercial activity can take off again in the industries that suffered… And a renewed interest in international trade…

Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen

There’s a lot of disposal of non-core assets…

Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
